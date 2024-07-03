iifl-logo-icon 1
Beeyu Overseas Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

14.68

25.89

38.63

21.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.68

25.89

38.63

21.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

3.64

0.46

1.26

Total Income

15.31

29.54

39.09

23.26

Total Expenditure

29.89

28.48

36.09

21.42

PBIDT

-14.57

1.04

3

1.84

Interest

1.47

1.67

1.29

0.67

PBDT

-16.04

-0.62

1.7

1.16

Depreciation

1.45

1.6

2.27

1.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.07

0.2

0.03

Deferred Tax

-0.55

-0.31

0.36

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-17.04

-2.01

-1.15

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-17.04

-2.01

-1.15

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-17.04

-2.01

-1.15

-0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.14

14.14

14.14

14.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

98,87,233

98,88,833

96,76,167

96,55,859

Public Shareholding (%)

69.91

69.93

68.41

68.18

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

42,54,770

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

38.08

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-99.31

4.05

7.76

8.36

PBDTM(%)

-109.33

-2.43

4.4

5.32

PATM(%)

-116.14

-7.79

-3

-0.09

