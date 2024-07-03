Beeyu Overseas Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
14.68
25.89
38.63
21.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.68
25.89
38.63
21.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
3.64
0.46
1.26
Total Income
15.31
29.54
39.09
23.26
Total Expenditure
29.89
28.48
36.09
21.42
PBIDT
-14.57
1.04
3
1.84
Interest
1.47
1.67
1.29
0.67
PBDT
-16.04
-0.62
1.7
1.16
Depreciation
1.45
1.6
2.27
1.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.07
0.2
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.55
-0.31
0.36
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-17.04
-2.01
-1.15
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-17.04
-2.01
-1.15
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-17.04
-2.01
-1.15
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.14
14.14
14.14
14.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
98,87,233
98,88,833
96,76,167
96,55,859
Public Shareholding (%)
69.91
69.93
68.41
68.18
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,54,770
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38.08
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-99.31
4.05
7.76
8.36
PBDTM(%)
-109.33
-2.43
4.4
5.32
PATM(%)
-116.14
-7.79
-3
-0.09
