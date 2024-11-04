iifl-logo-icon 1
Beeyu Overseas Ltd Board Meeting

4.21
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:08:00 AM

Beeyu Overseas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 08 August 2024 for the approval of Scheme of Reduction of Share Capital. At the Board meeting, the Board inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Reduction of Equity Share Capital between the Company and the Shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report from statutory auditors Declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) Resubmission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 with refer to discrepancy received (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25/01/2024

