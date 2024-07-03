Beeyu Overseas Ltd Summary

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 having business of Tea Plantation. The first Public Issue of the Company came out in 2000 and the subsequent Public Issue came in year 2005. The Company was having Tea Gardens at Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The company came out of the tea business in 2008-09 since then the Company was looking for another line of business. The New Management is now exploring various business opportunities and in the very short period, it might start new line of business.As of March 31, 2010, the Company did not carry out any tea manufacturing activity at its unit located in Ooty, Tamilnadu. The black tea is manufactured from green leaves under the CTC process under automated production system. The orthodox tea is manufactured in the process of orthodox manufacture. The blending factory consists of the blending tower.The Company had production capacity of 2,000 tons per annum of black tea, 2,000 tons per annum of orthodox tea and blending 10,000 tons of tea per annum.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued all its manufacturing activities.