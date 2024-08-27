AGM 20/09/2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 Intimation of book closure for AGM be to held on 20th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting and Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)