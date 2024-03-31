To the Members of Benares Hotels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Benares Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the

balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the

statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements,

including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial

statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial

statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a

true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with

the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, Ind AS and other accounting principles generally

accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income,

changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by

the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our

audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other

ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence

obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial

statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as

a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be brought to your attention.

Key Audit Matter Description Our Response Impairment assessment of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) of one hotel unit. In view of the continuing operating losses made by a hotel unit since its inception (with a carrying value of PPE of H1,128.78 lakhs as at March 31, 2024), and due to significant management and auditor judgement involved in impairment testing, we identified this matter as a Key Audit Matter. Our audit procedures in relation to impairment testing of the unit were: At the end of each year, management reviews the carrying amount of the assets to determine if there is any indication of impairment loss. If any such indication exists, management assesses the recoverable amount of those assets. - Understanding the managements and those charged with governance (TCWG)s process for estimating the recoverable amount of the assets. The Company used the discounted cash flow approach to determine the recoverable value of those assets. Management also carries out an independent market valuation of the hotel building once in three years. - Evaluating the reasonableness of the market related assumptions (including discount rate and long-term growth rate), judgements and key inputs considered by the management by comparing those estimates with market data and company specific information available. The estimation of the recoverable amount of the assets at the unit involves management judgements and is dependent on certain assumptions and significant inputs which are affected by expected future market or economic conditions of the hospitality industry. Due to the level of uncertainties and judgment involved, changes in these assumptions could have significant impact on the recoverable value of those assets. - Tested the company specific assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts which includes occupancy rate and average room rate. - To consider forecasting risk, we also performed sensitivity analysis over the cash flow projections. - Evaluating the accuracy of the managements assessment by comparing the past estimates to the current year actual performance of the company. - Reading the valuation report and validating key assumptions used in the valuation and rationale for those assumptions.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The

other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Management Discussion and Analysis

of the Financial Performance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance

conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so,

consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained

during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we

are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Board of Directors for Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with

respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other

comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act

for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection

and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for

ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys

ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern

basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has

no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material

misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable

assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always

detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material

if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken

on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design

and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate

to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than

for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the

override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are

appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion

on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place

and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related

disclosures made by the Management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that

may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material

uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial

statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence

obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease

to continue as a going concern; and

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures,

and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves

fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the

audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements

regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought

to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most

significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe

these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in

extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse

consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India

in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief

were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears

from our examination of those books, except for our qualifications relating to audit trail requirement stated

in paragraph 2(h)(vi) - (a),(b) & (c) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books

of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record

by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a

director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) There are no qualifications, adverse remarks or reservations relating to the maintenance of books of accounts

except for matter stated in para paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on audit trail requirement under Rule 11(g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position

in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 30 of the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any

material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024; and

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes

to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or

share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or

entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other

persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the

notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies),

including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing

or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons

or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations

under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous

year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in Note No. 46 of the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has

proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing

Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the

extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Relying on representations/explanations from the company and software vendors and based on our

examination which includes test checks and as explained in Note No. 49 of the financial statements, the

Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of

recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant

transactions recorded in the respective softwares, except for:

(a) In ERP used for maintaining books of accounts of its hotel units except one and corporate office, the

feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the application layer of the accounting

software which is mainly ERP for masters and transactions majorly during June 2023 and July 2023.

(b) In ERP used for maintaining books of accounts of one of its hotel units, the ERP used for maintaining the

general ledger, the audit trail (edit log) facility for data changes performed by users having privileged

access was enabled from December 21, 2023 onwards at the application layer and accordingly, such

audit trail feature was not enabled for the period April 1, 2023 to December 20, 2023.

(c) For all the hotel units and corporate office, the feature of the recording audit trail (edit log) facility was

not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for

maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year

fortherespectiveaccountingsoftwares,wedidnotcomeacrossanyinstanceoftheaudittrailfeaturebeingtamperedwith.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable only from April 1, 2023,

reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail

as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March

31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company

to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration

paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 R. Suriyanarayanan Partner Place of Signature: Mumbai Membership No. 201402 Date: April 19, 2024 UDIN: 24201402BKFWXL5723

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

to the members of Benares Hotels Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements as of and for the year

ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and

situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which

all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion,

this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature

of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the

management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no

material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the

examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable

properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed

in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at Balance

Sheet date.

In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as leasehold

lands / buildings under property, plant & equipment / right of use assets in the financial statements, the lease

agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible

assets during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami

property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our

opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and, the coverage and procedure of such verification

by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and

the book records are not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has

not been sanctioned loan in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institution on the basis of security

of current assets and hence the question of filing quarterly returns or statements by the company with banks or

financial institutions does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not

made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans,

secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph

3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither

given any loan, guarantees and security nor made any investment during the year covered under section 185 and 186

of the Act. Therefore paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not

accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives

issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the

Act and the rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law

Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of

section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the

Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value

added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities, though

there has been a slight delay in an instance of Goods and Service Tax and an instance of payment of gratuity.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no

undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears, as of March 31, 2024 for a period of

more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024, which have not been

deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (net of amount paid) (D in lakhs) Amount paid (D in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending U.P. Trade Tax Act Demand 10.88 5.00 FY 2006-2007 1st Appellate Authority, UP VAT U.P. Trade Tax Act Demand 15.39 5.00 FY 2007-2008 Luxury Tax Demand 1.21 - FY 2009-2010 to FY 2013-2014 Assessing Officer

(viii) As per the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under

the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other

borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

there were no term loans taken by the Company and hence the question of the amount of loan so diverted and

the purpose for which it is used does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

there were no funds raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is

not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the

Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence the question of the Company taking

loan from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or

associate companies does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the

Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence the question of the Company raising

any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including

debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or

convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report

that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the

management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by

secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, with the Central Government of India for the period covered by our audit.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year by

the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of

the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are

in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions

have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the Indian accounting standard Related Party Disclosures

(Ind AS 24).

(xiv) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not

entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions

of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is

not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration

(CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)

(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is

not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence

the questions of fulfilling criteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether

it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are 7 Core

Investment Companies (CIC) in the Group (basis definition of "Companies in the Group" as per Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) as at the end of the reporting period i.e. five CICs which are registered

with the Reserve Bank of India and two CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank

of India.

(xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected

dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial

statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the

evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material

uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing

at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our

reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance

that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company

as and when they fall due. Also, refer Note No. 43 of the financial statements in this regard.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial

year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 R. Suriyanarayanan Partner Place of Signature: Mumbai Membership No. 201402 Date: April 19, 2024 UDIN: 24201402BKFWXL5723

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even

date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Benares Hotels Limited ("the

Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year

ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial

controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering

the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities

include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively

for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding

of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records,

and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on

Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical

requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively

in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that

a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on

the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of

material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion

on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable

assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial

statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable

detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable

assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with

generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in

accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance

regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that

could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may

occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements

may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures

may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal

control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components

of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.