SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹8,450
Prev. Close₹8,397.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.66
Day's High₹8,488.5
Day's Low₹8,217
52 Week's High₹10,051
52 Week's Low₹7,400
Book Value₹1,102.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,079
P/E29.88
EPS281.02
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.7
98.47
76.54
70.93
Net Worth
133
99.77
77.84
72.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.83
24.23
63.63
47.42
yoy growth (%)
105.62
-61.91
34.17
-4.32
Raw materials
-4.45
-2.75
-6.2
-4.96
As % of sales
8.94
11.35
9.74
10.47
Employee costs
-9.49
-7.99
-11.23
-9.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.7
-6.96
13.49
7.84
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.93
-6.38
-4.17
Tax paid
-2.05
1.73
-2.88
-1.36
Working capital
2.94
0.33
-2.1
-18.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.62
-61.91
34.17
-4.32
Op profit growth
3,623.14
-98.1
83.71
-18.23
EBIT growth
-239.93
-140.97
82.81
-25.72
Net profit growth
-208.11
-149.27
63.69
-4.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anantnarain Singh
Independent Director
Rukmani Devi
Director
Rohit Khosla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanika Mahajan
Independent Director
Moiz Miyajiwala
Independent Director
Puneet Raman
Director
BEEJAL AKSHAYKUMAR DESAI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Benares Hotels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1971 and promoted by Vibhuti Narayan Singh, Benares Hotels Limited (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates its hotels, viz. Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and The Ginger Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia (Earlier, The Gateway Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia) in Maharashtra.In Mar.94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation.In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was adversely affected by the plague epidemic in the country. In spite of this, the company achieved improved working results in 1994-95, showing an increase of 11.6% in revenue.The hotel is located close to the temples, making it more convenient for foreign tourists. It has a large banquet hall, a swimming pool and a well-maintained garden. During the year 1998-99 Company declared dividend for the the year is 60% to the shareholders and also earned in foreign exchange earnings amounting to Rs 9.74 crores.The company recorded a impressive performance in increased occupancy,higher room realisation and higher F & B revenue and because of this the profit after tax increased by 6 % when compared to previous year.In May, 2011, the Company became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, a company promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited.The newly opened Gateway Hotel, at Gondia, Maharash
The Benares Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8300 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benares Hotels Ltd is ₹1079.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Benares Hotels Ltd is 29.88 and 7.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benares Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benares Hotels Ltd is ₹7400 and ₹10051 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Benares Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.95%, 3 Years at 67.07%, 1 Year at -10.71%, 6 Month at -3.77%, 3 Month at 5.02% and 1 Month at 2.74%.
