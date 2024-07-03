iifl-logo-icon 1
Benares Hotels Ltd Share Price

8,300
(-1.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8,450
  • Day's High8,488.5
  • 52 Wk High10,051
  • Prev. Close8,397.45
  • Day's Low8,217
  • 52 Wk Low 7,400
  • Turnover (lac)20.66
  • P/E29.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,102.93
  • EPS281.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,079
  • Div. Yield0.3
Benares Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

8,450

Prev. Close

8,397.45

Turnover(Lac.)

20.66

Day's High

8,488.5

Day's Low

8,217

52 Week's High

10,051

52 Week's Low

7,400

Book Value

1,102.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,079

P/E

29.88

EPS

281.02

Divi. Yield

0.3

Benares Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Benares Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Benares Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Benares Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.7

98.47

76.54

70.93

Net Worth

133

99.77

77.84

72.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.83

24.23

63.63

47.42

yoy growth (%)

105.62

-61.91

34.17

-4.32

Raw materials

-4.45

-2.75

-6.2

-4.96

As % of sales

8.94

11.35

9.74

10.47

Employee costs

-9.49

-7.99

-11.23

-9.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.7

-6.96

13.49

7.84

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.93

-6.38

-4.17

Tax paid

-2.05

1.73

-2.88

-1.36

Working capital

2.94

0.33

-2.1

-18.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.62

-61.91

34.17

-4.32

Op profit growth

3,623.14

-98.1

83.71

-18.23

EBIT growth

-239.93

-140.97

82.81

-25.72

Net profit growth

-208.11

-149.27

63.69

-4.89

Benares Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Benares Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anantnarain Singh

Independent Director

Rukmani Devi

Director

Rohit Khosla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanika Mahajan

Independent Director

Moiz Miyajiwala

Independent Director

Puneet Raman

Director

BEEJAL AKSHAYKUMAR DESAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Benares Hotels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1971 and promoted by Vibhuti Narayan Singh, Benares Hotels Limited (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates its hotels, viz. Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and The Ginger Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia (Earlier, The Gateway Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia) in Maharashtra.In Mar.94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation.In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was adversely affected by the plague epidemic in the country. In spite of this, the company achieved improved working results in 1994-95, showing an increase of 11.6% in revenue.The hotel is located close to the temples, making it more convenient for foreign tourists. It has a large banquet hall, a swimming pool and a well-maintained garden. During the year 1998-99 Company declared dividend for the the year is 60% to the shareholders and also earned in foreign exchange earnings amounting to Rs 9.74 crores.The company recorded a impressive performance in increased occupancy,higher room realisation and higher F & B revenue and because of this the profit after tax increased by 6 % when compared to previous year.In May, 2011, the Company became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, a company promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited.The newly opened Gateway Hotel, at Gondia, Maharash
Company FAQs

What is the Benares Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Benares Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8300 today.

What is the Market Cap of Benares Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benares Hotels Ltd is ₹1079.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Benares Hotels Ltd is 29.88 and 7.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Benares Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benares Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benares Hotels Ltd is ₹7400 and ₹10051 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Benares Hotels Ltd?

Benares Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.95%, 3 Years at 67.07%, 1 Year at -10.71%, 6 Month at -3.77%, 3 Month at 5.02% and 1 Month at 2.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Benares Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Benares Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.19 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.80 %

