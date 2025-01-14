|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/period ended December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.10.2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|BENARES HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ period ended June 30, 2024. BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BENARES HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited financial results of the Company for the period ended March 31 2024 and (ii) to recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Board has recommended the dividend of 250% i.e. Rs. 25 per equity shares for the FY ended 31.03.2024, subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing meeting of the members of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 Declaration on Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Board of Directors at their meeting held today, approved the appointment of Mr. Veeramani Venkata as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) i.e. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. March 5, 2024. His brief profile and other details as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 are annexed. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:10 p.m.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/period ended December 31 2023. Intimation of closure of trading window. We refer to our letter dated January 9, 2024. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held earlier today, at which the Board inter-alia, considered and took on record the Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. Enclosed is the copy of the said unaudited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report, being forwarded to you in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The said financial results shall be published in English and vernacular newspapers as required. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
