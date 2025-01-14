Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/period ended December 31 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.10.2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 21 Jun 2024

BENARES HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ period ended June 30, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

BENARES HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the audited financial results of the Company for the period ended March 31 2024 and (ii) to recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Board has recommended the dividend of 250% i.e. Rs. 25 per equity shares for the FY ended 31.03.2024, subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing meeting of the members of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 Declaration on Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Board of Directors at their meeting held today, approved the appointment of Mr. Veeramani Venkata as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) i.e. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. March 5, 2024. His brief profile and other details as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 are annexed. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:10 p.m.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024