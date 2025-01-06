Benares Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.7
-6.96
13.49
7.84
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.93
-6.38
-4.17
Tax paid
-2.05
1.73
-2.88
-1.36
Working capital
2.94
0.33
-2.1
-18.27
Other operating items
Operating
2.22
-11.83
2.13
-15.96
Capital expenditure
0.32
-0.18
46.63
14.87
Free cash flow
2.55
-12.02
48.76
-1.09
Equity raised
141.81
153.16
130.4
119.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.71
6.96
13.99
5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.95
Net in cash
157.08
148.1
193.15
125.19
