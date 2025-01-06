iifl-logo-icon 1
Benares Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8,299
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Benares Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.7

-6.96

13.49

7.84

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.93

-6.38

-4.17

Tax paid

-2.05

1.73

-2.88

-1.36

Working capital

2.94

0.33

-2.1

-18.27

Other operating items

Operating

2.22

-11.83

2.13

-15.96

Capital expenditure

0.32

-0.18

46.63

14.87

Free cash flow

2.55

-12.02

48.76

-1.09

Equity raised

141.81

153.16

130.4

119.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.71

6.96

13.99

5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.95

Net in cash

157.08

148.1

193.15

125.19

