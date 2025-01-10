Benares Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.7
98.47
76.54
70.93
Net Worth
133
99.77
77.84
72.23
Minority Interest
Debt
3.78
3.71
3.64
9.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.85
6.96
6.68
6.64
Total Liabilities
143.63
110.44
88.16
87.94
Fixed Assets
76.63
73.77
78.22
84.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.6
1.37
0.92
2.72
Networking Capital
14.98
5.15
2.42
-0.57
Inventories
1.34
1.23
0.8
0.82
Inventory Days
5.85
12.34
Sundry Debtors
5.07
4.3
1.39
0.78
Debtor Days
10.17
11.74
Other Current Assets
22.62
10.87
8.09
3.5
Sundry Creditors
-7.18
-5.76
-3.28
-2.13
Creditor Days
24.02
32.07
Other Current Liabilities
-6.87
-5.49
-4.58
-3.54
Cash
50.42
30.15
6.59
1.68
Total Assets
143.63
110.44
88.15
87.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
