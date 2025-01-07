iifl-logo-icon 1
Benares Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8,300
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.83

24.23

63.63

47.42

yoy growth (%)

105.62

-61.91

34.17

-4.32

Raw materials

-4.45

-2.75

-6.2

-4.96

As % of sales

8.94

11.35

9.74

10.47

Employee costs

-9.49

-7.99

-11.23

-9.52

As % of sales

19.05

32.98

17.65

20.08

Other costs

-21.26

-13.09

-25.44

-21.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.66

54.04

39.98

45.62

Operating profit

14.62

0.39

20.75

11.29

OPM

29.33

1.62

32.61

23.81

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.93

-6.38

-4.17

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.99

-1.07

-0.12

Other income

0.09

0.57

0.2

0.84

Profit before tax

7.7

-6.96

13.49

7.84

Taxes

-2.05

1.73

-2.88

-1.36

Tax rate

-26.66

-24.96

-21.37

-17.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.65

-5.22

10.61

6.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.65

-5.22

10.61

6.48

yoy growth (%)

-208.11

-149.27

63.69

-4.89

NPM

11.34

-21.57

16.67

13.66

