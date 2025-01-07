Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.83
24.23
63.63
47.42
yoy growth (%)
105.62
-61.91
34.17
-4.32
Raw materials
-4.45
-2.75
-6.2
-4.96
As % of sales
8.94
11.35
9.74
10.47
Employee costs
-9.49
-7.99
-11.23
-9.52
As % of sales
19.05
32.98
17.65
20.08
Other costs
-21.26
-13.09
-25.44
-21.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.66
54.04
39.98
45.62
Operating profit
14.62
0.39
20.75
11.29
OPM
29.33
1.62
32.61
23.81
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.93
-6.38
-4.17
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.99
-1.07
-0.12
Other income
0.09
0.57
0.2
0.84
Profit before tax
7.7
-6.96
13.49
7.84
Taxes
-2.05
1.73
-2.88
-1.36
Tax rate
-26.66
-24.96
-21.37
-17.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.65
-5.22
10.61
6.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.65
-5.22
10.61
6.48
yoy growth (%)
-208.11
-149.27
63.69
-4.89
NPM
11.34
-21.57
16.67
13.66
