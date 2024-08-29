AGM 29/08/2024 The 53rd AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via two way Video Conference to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated July 12, 2024 convening the AGM. In this regard, please find enclosed the summary of proceedings at the 53rd AGM of the Company, Voting Results of the business transacted at the AGM and report of the Scrutinizer in remote e-voting before/during the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)