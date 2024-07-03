Benares Hotels Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1971 and promoted by Vibhuti Narayan Singh, Benares Hotels Limited (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates its hotels, viz. Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and The Ginger Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia (Earlier, The Gateway Hotel Balaghat Road, Gondia) in Maharashtra.In Mar.94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation.In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was adversely affected by the plague epidemic in the country. In spite of this, the company achieved improved working results in 1994-95, showing an increase of 11.6% in revenue.The hotel is located close to the temples, making it more convenient for foreign tourists. It has a large banquet hall, a swimming pool and a well-maintained garden. During the year 1998-99 Company declared dividend for the the year is 60% to the shareholders and also earned in foreign exchange earnings amounting to Rs 9.74 crores.The company recorded a impressive performance in increased occupancy,higher room realisation and higher F & B revenue and because of this the profit after tax increased by 6 % when compared to previous year.In May, 2011, the Company became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, a company promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited.The newly opened Gateway Hotel, at Gondia, Maharashtra was made operational during 2014-15. A new banquet hall at The Gateway Hotel, Varanasi was commissioned and renovation of 55 rooms was completed in 2017-18. The Hotel completed two phases of renovation starting from 2017/18, in which 96 rooms, Lobby and the Tea Lounge were completely renovated. In addition to this, the Company opened a new Banquet Hall approx. 7700 sq. ft to its facilities at Taj Ganges, Varanasi durinh 2018-19. The Taj Ganges Varanasi Hotel renovated 130 rooms including Lobby and the Tea Lounge in 2019-20. It added three new additional suites and one additional room to the inventory of Taj Nadesar Palace, which accordingly, had 14 keys instead of 10. Also, the Tented Jiva SPA at Taj Nadesar Palace was put to operation.