Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of BETEX INDIA LIMITED having CIN L17119GJ1992PLC018073 ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the

Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The respective Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimate and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

? We communicate with those charged with governance (TCWG) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

? We also provide those charged with governance (TCWG) with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

? From the matters communicated with those charged with governance (TCWG), we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

We Report that:

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies(Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 & 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. Based on the assessment made by the company, there are no material foreseeable losses on its long-term contracts that may require any provisioning.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

1. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material mis-statement.

vi. The company has not paid/declared any dividend during the years and hence compliance of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

Report on Audit Trail

Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares as required by The Companies Act, 2013 (11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014). Also the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention under Section 128(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

FOR C.P. JARIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, F.R.N. 104058W

CA. PANKAJ JAIN Partner Place : Surat M.N. 112020 Date : May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24112020BKEYBI4402

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

BETEX INDIA LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of BETEX INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. a)

A. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; B. The company has no intangible assets in their books of account. Hence Clause i(a)(B) of Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

b) According to the explanation and information provided by the management Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by them at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Hence Clause (i)(d) of Companies (Auditor s Report)

Order, 2020 is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, Accordingly, Clause (i)(e) of Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

ii. a) According to the explanation given by the management, Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by them and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate & no significant discrepancies were noticed in the physical verification report.

b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5.00 Crore during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, Clause ii (b) of the order is not applicable thereto.

iii. During the year the company has provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a) during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity:

Guarantees Security Loans & Advances Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 4,20,83,566/- - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 9,76,05,700/- -

b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company s interest.

c) The grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are repayable on demand and hence clause (iii)(c),(d) & (e) are Not Applicable.

d) An Amount of Rs. 9,17,41,490.43/- has been granted as loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and 93.27% of such loan has been granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans ? Repayable on demand (A) 9,17,41,490.43/- 3,35,000/- 9,06,97,338.43/- ? Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 9,17,41,490.43/- 3,35,000/- 9,06,97,338.43/- Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 93.99 % 0.34 % 92.92 %

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section

185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted, guarantees provided and investment made. The Company has not provided any security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person and accordingly, compliance under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of providing securities is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or any amount which are deemed to be deposits, during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and therefore, Clause 3 (v) of the

Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory due including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess, and other material statutory due were in arrears as at 31/03/2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or value added tax or cess, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of records, there are no transactions which are not recorded in books of accounts and have been disclosed as income during the year as tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) Based on the audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks etc.

b) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Hence Clause ix (b) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

c) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; no amount of loan has been diverted for any other purpose. Hence Clause ix (c) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

d) No funds has been raised on short term basis, Hence Clause ix (d) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

e) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence Clause ix

(e) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

f) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence Clause ix (f) of the

Companies (Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

x. a) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, No money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence Clause x (a) of the Companies (Auditor s

Report) Order is not applicable. b) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence Clause x (b) of the Companies

(Auditor s Report) Order is not applicable.

xi. a) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management during the course of audit, no material fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/employees has been noticed or reported.

b) During the course of performance of audit, on the basis of information produced before us by the management, we are in the opinion that no offence of fraud involving such amount or amounts as may be prescribed, is being or has been committed in the company by its officers or employees. Hence sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is not applicable and therefore there is no requirement of reporting under clause 11(b) of Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020.

c) On the basis of the information or explanation provided by the management and during the course of audit, there were no whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements Statement as required by the applicable Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Hence reporting under Clause 15 of Companies

(Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.and sub clause (b),(c),(d) of clause xvi is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence Clause xviii of the Companies (Auditor s Report)

Order is not applicable.

xix. As per our opinion there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date s of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and the auditor s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section

135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clauses 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable.

FOR C.P. JARIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, F.R.N. 104058W

CA PANKAJ JAIN Partner M.N. 112020 UDIN: 24112020BKEYBI4402

Place : Surat Date : May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

BETEX INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BETEX INDIA LIMITED ("The Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR C.P. JARIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, F.R.N. 104058W