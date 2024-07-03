iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Betex India Ltd Share Price

488
(6.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open479.3
  • Day's High520
  • 52 Wk High475
  • Prev. Close456.5
  • Day's Low450
  • 52 Wk Low 198
  • Turnover (lac)19.24
  • P/E16.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value221.82
  • EPS28.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Betex India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

479.3

Prev. Close

456.5

Turnover(Lac.)

19.24

Day's High

520

Day's Low

450

52 Week's High

475

52 Week's Low

198

Book Value

221.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.2

P/E

16.21

EPS

28.16

Divi. Yield

0

Betex India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Betex India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Betex India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.29%

Non-Promoter- 46.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Betex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Reserves

30.15

26.82

23.66

23.25

Net Worth

32.15

28.82

25.66

25.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.68

56.77

51.25

57.9

yoy growth (%)

-14.25

10.77

-11.49

2.52

Raw materials

-19.68

-22.63

-22.97

-30.97

As % of sales

40.42

39.87

44.81

53.49

Employee costs

-18.89

-23.68

-14.89

-11.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.88

0.67

0.89

1.14

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.73

-1.18

-1.44

Tax paid

-0.81

-0.24

0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-3.27

-2.44

4.94

-1.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.25

10.77

-11.49

2.52

Op profit growth

153.71

-48.86

-22.37

1.54

EBIT growth

275.16

-56.04

-17.39

-10.06

Net profit growth

385.22

-53.09

-18.57

6.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Betex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Betex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

MAHESHKUMAR SOMANI

Managing Director

Manish Kumar Somani

Whole Time Director

Ritesh Kumar Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepa Dinesh Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Maheshkumar Rameshwarlal Tiwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hanumansingh Karansingh Shekhawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Somani

Independent Director

Sakshi Sodhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Betex India Ltd

Summary

Betex India Limited, incorporated in 1987, has been engaged in the textile processing business. Later, the Management was taken by Somani Group of Surat. At present, the Company is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing on Polyester Fabrics, Yarn at its plant located at Sur.The Company made its IPO of 400000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- at par aggregating to Rs. 40 Lacs in 1987 and received overwhelming response from investors. Equity shares of the Company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company has three Process House (Dying and Printing Unit) namely, Betex India Limited, Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 1 ), Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 2 ). The Company is mainly engaged in job processing work on grey fabrics through its dying and printing units.In 2007, Company installed 1.25 MW Wind Mill Project at Kutch, Gujarat. In 2019-20, the Company showed outstanding performance in the year due to business re-engineering work undertaken in 2018-19, diversification in product portfolio in value added products. It restrained its position in the industry due to proactive planning, efficient use of resources, capitalizing on emerging opportunity and striving on cutting edge technology. The Company is recognised as a Dyeing and Printing mills providing job work on different types of Polyester Fabrics.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Betex India Ltd share price today?

The Betex India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹488 today.

What is the Market Cap of Betex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Betex India Ltd is ₹73.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Betex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Betex India Ltd is 16.21 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Betex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Betex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Betex India Ltd is ₹198 and ₹475 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Betex India Ltd?

Betex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.78%, 3 Years at 72.85%, 1 Year at 63.80%, 6 Month at 104.94%, 3 Month at 20.59% and 1 Month at 34.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Betex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Betex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Betex India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.