SectorTextiles
Open₹479.3
Prev. Close₹456.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.24
Day's High₹520
Day's Low₹450
52 Week's High₹475
52 Week's Low₹198
Book Value₹221.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.2
P/E16.21
EPS28.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Reserves
30.15
26.82
23.66
23.25
Net Worth
32.15
28.82
25.66
25.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.68
56.77
51.25
57.9
yoy growth (%)
-14.25
10.77
-11.49
2.52
Raw materials
-19.68
-22.63
-22.97
-30.97
As % of sales
40.42
39.87
44.81
53.49
Employee costs
-18.89
-23.68
-14.89
-11.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.88
0.67
0.89
1.14
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.73
-1.18
-1.44
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.24
0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-3.27
-2.44
4.94
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.25
10.77
-11.49
2.52
Op profit growth
153.71
-48.86
-22.37
1.54
EBIT growth
275.16
-56.04
-17.39
-10.06
Net profit growth
385.22
-53.09
-18.57
6.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
MAHESHKUMAR SOMANI
Managing Director
Manish Kumar Somani
Whole Time Director
Ritesh Kumar Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepa Dinesh Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Maheshkumar Rameshwarlal Tiwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hanumansingh Karansingh Shekhawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Somani
Independent Director
Sakshi Sodhani
Reports by Betex India Ltd
Summary
Betex India Limited, incorporated in 1987, has been engaged in the textile processing business. Later, the Management was taken by Somani Group of Surat. At present, the Company is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing on Polyester Fabrics, Yarn at its plant located at Sur.The Company made its IPO of 400000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- at par aggregating to Rs. 40 Lacs in 1987 and received overwhelming response from investors. Equity shares of the Company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company has three Process House (Dying and Printing Unit) namely, Betex India Limited, Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 1 ), Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 2 ). The Company is mainly engaged in job processing work on grey fabrics through its dying and printing units.In 2007, Company installed 1.25 MW Wind Mill Project at Kutch, Gujarat. In 2019-20, the Company showed outstanding performance in the year due to business re-engineering work undertaken in 2018-19, diversification in product portfolio in value added products. It restrained its position in the industry due to proactive planning, efficient use of resources, capitalizing on emerging opportunity and striving on cutting edge technology. The Company is recognised as a Dyeing and Printing mills providing job work on different types of Polyester Fabrics.
The Betex India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹488 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Betex India Ltd is ₹73.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Betex India Ltd is 16.21 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Betex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Betex India Ltd is ₹198 and ₹475 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Betex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.78%, 3 Years at 72.85%, 1 Year at 63.80%, 6 Month at 104.94%, 3 Month at 20.59% and 1 Month at 34.11%.
