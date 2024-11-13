Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BETEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash flow statement for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/2024-25 held today i.e. Wednesday, the 13th November, 2024, inter alia, taken following decision: A) The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of assets and liabilities and Cash flow statement for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. The aforesaid financial results were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held earlier on November 13th, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

BETEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To appoint Mrs. Sakshi Saurabh Sodhani (DIN: 10742836) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independence. 2.To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Ritesh Rajkumar Somani (DIN: 01402114) as Whole-time Director of the Company. 3.To approve the appointment of Mr. Manish Kumar Somani (DIN: 00356113) as Managing Director of the Company. 4.To appoint scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5.To fix book closure period for 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 6.To approve Notice and fix date day and time to call & convene 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 7.To consider and approve the Directors Report along with Annexures for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 1. Appointed Mrs. Sakshi Saurabh Sodhani (DIN: 10742836) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independence. 2. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ritesh Rajkumar Somani (DIN: 01402114) as Whole-time Director of the Company. 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Kumar Somani (DIN: 00356113) as Managing Director of the Company. 4. Appointed M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5. Fixed book closure period from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 for 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 6. Fixed the date and time to call and convene 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. 7. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the appointment/re-appointment of Directors in the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

BETEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.To consider and approve the requests received for re-classification of certain shareholders from Promoter Group category to Public category. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held today i.e. Saturday, the 10th August, 2024, inter alia, taken following decisions: A)The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. B)The Board has considered and approved the request received from the existing members of promoter group (referred as Outgoing Promoters) seeking reclassification from the category of Promoter Group to the category of Public . In terms of Regulation 31A(8)(b) we are enclosing herewith a certified true copy of the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company as Annexure B. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

BETEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. To appoint the Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. 3. To appoint an Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 1/2024-25 held today i.e. Thursday, the 30th May, 2024, inter alia, taken following decisions: A) As per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow statement and Auditors Report of the Company for the Year ended March 31, 2024 and also the Declaration with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results, are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. B) The Board has appointed M/s Dhirren R. Dave & Co., (UIN: P1996GJ002900), Practicing Company Secretaries, Surat, Gujarat as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. C) Appointed M/s ARVP & Co., (Firm Registration No. 101482W) Chartered Accountants, Surat, Gujarat as Internal Auditor for financial year 2024-25. Read less.. Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. Intimation under Regulation 9(1) read with Regulation 8 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

BETEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the resignation of Ms. Priyanka Gohel (Membership No. ACS 47931) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. 2. the appointment of Ms. Swati Somani (Membership No. ACS 68472) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. 3. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 26th day of February, 2024 at 03:00 P.M have approved following businesses: 1. Board has approved the resignation of Ms. Priyanka Gohel (Membership No. ACS 47931) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 26th February, 2024 after Closure of working hours.( Annexure-I) 2. To consider and approved the appointment of Ms. Swati Somani (Membership No. ACS 68472) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 26th February, 2024. (Annexure-II) 3. Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f 26th February, 2024. . (Annexure-III) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)

