Betex India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

510
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:58:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.68

56.77

51.25

57.9

yoy growth (%)

-14.25

10.77

-11.49

2.52

Raw materials

-19.68

-22.63

-22.97

-30.97

As % of sales

40.42

39.87

44.81

53.49

Employee costs

-18.89

-23.68

-14.89

-11.97

As % of sales

38.81

41.71

29.06

20.67

Other costs

-6.47

-9.02

-10.58

-11.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.29

15.89

20.65

19.6

Operating profit

3.63

1.43

2.8

3.6

OPM

7.46

2.52

5.46

6.23

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.73

-1.18

-1.44

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.14

-0.96

-1.1

Other income

0.13

0.11

0.24

0.08

Profit before tax

2.88

0.67

0.89

1.14

Taxes

-0.81

-0.24

0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-28.34

-36.5

1.43

-2.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.06

0.42

0.9

1.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.06

0.42

0.9

1.11

yoy growth (%)

385.22

-53.09

-18.57

6.92

NPM

4.24

0.74

1.76

1.92

