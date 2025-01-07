Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.68
56.77
51.25
57.9
yoy growth (%)
-14.25
10.77
-11.49
2.52
Raw materials
-19.68
-22.63
-22.97
-30.97
As % of sales
40.42
39.87
44.81
53.49
Employee costs
-18.89
-23.68
-14.89
-11.97
As % of sales
38.81
41.71
29.06
20.67
Other costs
-6.47
-9.02
-10.58
-11.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.29
15.89
20.65
19.6
Operating profit
3.63
1.43
2.8
3.6
OPM
7.46
2.52
5.46
6.23
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.73
-1.18
-1.44
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.14
-0.96
-1.1
Other income
0.13
0.11
0.24
0.08
Profit before tax
2.88
0.67
0.89
1.14
Taxes
-0.81
-0.24
0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-28.34
-36.5
1.43
-2.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.06
0.42
0.9
1.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.06
0.42
0.9
1.11
yoy growth (%)
385.22
-53.09
-18.57
6.92
NPM
4.24
0.74
1.76
1.92
