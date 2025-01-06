Betex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.88
0.67
0.89
1.14
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.73
-1.18
-1.44
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.24
0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-3.27
-2.44
4.94
-1.43
Other operating items
Operating
-1.91
-2.74
4.65
-1.75
Capital expenditure
0.23
1
-3.07
1.81
Free cash flow
-1.68
-1.74
1.58
0.05
Equity raised
42.37
40.54
37.74
35.51
Investing
0.09
-0.73
-0.06
-0.4
Financing
10.97
18.46
21.68
25.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.76
56.52
60.95
60.84
