Betex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

500
(9.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Betex India Ltd

Betex India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.88

0.67

0.89

1.14

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.73

-1.18

-1.44

Tax paid

-0.81

-0.24

0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-3.27

-2.44

4.94

-1.43

Other operating items

Operating

-1.91

-2.74

4.65

-1.75

Capital expenditure

0.23

1

-3.07

1.81

Free cash flow

-1.68

-1.74

1.58

0.05

Equity raised

42.37

40.54

37.74

35.51

Investing

0.09

-0.73

-0.06

-0.4

Financing

10.97

18.46

21.68

25.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.76

56.52

60.95

60.84

