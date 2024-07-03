iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Betex India Ltd Company Summary

439.9
(-3.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Betex India Ltd Summary

Betex India Limited, incorporated in 1987, has been engaged in the textile processing business. Later, the Management was taken by Somani Group of Surat. At present, the Company is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing on Polyester Fabrics, Yarn at its plant located at Sur.The Company made its IPO of 400000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- at par aggregating to Rs. 40 Lacs in 1987 and received overwhelming response from investors. Equity shares of the Company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company has three Process House (Dying and Printing Unit) namely, Betex India Limited, Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 1 ), Sumeet Silk Mills ( Unit - 2 ). The Company is mainly engaged in job processing work on grey fabrics through its dying and printing units.In 2007, Company installed 1.25 MW Wind Mill Project at Kutch, Gujarat. In 2019-20, the Company showed outstanding performance in the year due to business re-engineering work undertaken in 2018-19, diversification in product portfolio in value added products. It restrained its position in the industry due to proactive planning, efficient use of resources, capitalizing on emerging opportunity and striving on cutting edge technology. The Company is recognised as a Dyeing and Printing mills providing job work on different types of Polyester Fabrics.

