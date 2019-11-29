To the Members of BGIL Films & Technologies Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BGIL FILMS & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the India Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India subject to confirmation and reconciliation of some of the accounts as further detailed in note no. 33 of the notes on account and note on non-recognition of profit from joint venture as further detailed in note no. 39 of the notes on account, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters:

(i) The company is not regular in payment of statutory dues.

(ii) The company has not filed TDS Returns for the current financial year as yet.

(iii) Debtors and Creditors of the company are subject to confirmation and reconciliation that may have an impact on Net Profits. (iv) The company has entered into a joint venture in an earlier year for which no profit/loss has been recognized as yet, which may impact its revenue as further explained in Note No. 39 of the financial statements. (v) The Company has not paid for penalty imposed by SEBI amounting to Rs. 5 Lakhs vide its adjudication order dated 29.11.2019, further explained in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition Our audit procedures on revenue recognition included the following: Recognition of revenue at a point in time based on satisfaction of performance obligation requires estimates and judgements regarding timing of satisfaction of performance obligation, allocation of cost incurred to segment/units and the estimated cost for completion of some final pending works. • We verified performance obligations satisfied by the Company; • We tested sale proceeds received from customers to test transfer of controls; Due to judgement and estimates involved, revenue recognition is considered as key audit matter • We verified calculation of revenue to be recognised and matching of related cost;

Deferred Tax Liability (DTL) Our audit procedures included: The Company has recognised deferred tax Liability (DTL) on unabsorbed depreciation (refer to note 17 to the financial statements) Since recognition of DTL involves significant judgements and estimates, it has been considered as key audit matter. • We have discussions with management to understand process over recording and review of deferred tax Liability (DTL); • We had discussion at separate audit committee meeting with independent directors; • We tested the computation of the amount and the tax rate used for recognition of DTL; • We also verified the disclosures made by the Company in Note to the financial statements.

Statutory Dues Our audit procedures included: The Company is facing tight liquidity situation. As a result, there have been delays/defaults in statutory liabilities, Defaults in payment of statutory dues and borrowings involves calculation of interest, penal interest and other penalties on delayed payments and recording of liabilities. It requires significant estimates, hence considered as key audit matter. • We had discussion with management and understood management process for provision of interest and penalties for delays/defaults in payment of statutory dues and repayment of borrowings and interest thereon; • For statutory dues, we have verified the schedule of statutory liabilities and due date of payments. We verified calculation of interest on delayed payments; • Defaults in payment of statutory dues is reported in Annexure B to our audit report.

Related party transaction and balances Our audit procedures included: The Company has transaction with related parties. These includes transaction in nature of Purchases of Goods and services, and loans and advances given to its subsidiaries. • Understood Companys policies and procedures for identification of related parties and transactions; • Read minutes of the audit committee and board of directors for recording/approval of related party transactions; These transactions are in ordinary course of business on arm length basis. Due to significance of these transactions, considered as key audit matter • Tested Companys assessment regarding related party transactions are being ordinary course of business and at arms length; • Tested transaction with underlying contracts and supporting documents; • Obtained confirmation for outstanding balances, if any;

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. we give in the Annexure -A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary69 shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement. v) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks. The company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with. However, we are not able to comment on the effectiveness of audit trail in the systems of the service providers from where various reports are received by the company which are used by the company for preparation of these financial statements.

For Singh Ray Mishra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 318121E Sd/- (CA. Vinay Kumar) M. No. 402996

Place: Noida Dated: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24402996BKEYLJ4334

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no immoveable property in the name of the Company. Hence the sub clause (c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material.

(iii) As informed, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, all the sub-clauses under this clause are not applicable.

(iv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loan, made any investment, given any guarantee, and provided any security which is covered by Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(b)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any loan, investments, guarantees and security as per the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the loans and investments made. Hence the sub clause (iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the company act 2013 and rule framed there under. (vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) There have been significant delays in deposit of undisputed statutory dues in respect of Tax deducted at Source and delays in deposit of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. We are informed that the Companys operations during the year, did not give rise to any liability for Customs Duty and Excise Duty. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Income Tax 2,24,002 AY 2013-14 Liability has not been provided Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Income Tax 1,09,705 AY 2014-15 Liability has not been provided Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 6,94,837 01.04.2015 to 31.03.2024 Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on late payment of TDS 5,40,616 01.04.2009 to 31.03.2024 Liability has not been provided Income Tax Act, 1961 Late filing of TDS Returns 4,48,929 01.07.2012 to 31.03.2024 - Liability has not been provided Service Tax Act Service Tax 23,999 01.04.2016 to 31.03.2017 Maharashtra VAT VAT 9,430 01.04.2016 to 31.03.2017

Note: Company is not regular in filing of GST returns. There is no outward liability as per books of accounts after the adjustment of input as per books. However, the non-filing of return on due date may arise ineligibility of input.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs, excise, sales tax, service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where disputes are pending Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A), New Delhi 3326530 AY 2019- 20 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A), New Delhi 1114000 AY 2019- 20

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), any transactions not recorded in the books of accounts. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in books of accounts.

(ix) The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from a financial institution, bank and government. The company has not issued any debenture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. (x) The Company has not raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has internal audit system. However, the internal controls are commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) Report of internal auditor for the period under audit was considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him which is covered by Section 192 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid certificate of registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not part of a Group which has more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year as well as immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the current year.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no requirement of consolidation of financial statements of other entities applicable on the company and therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BGIL Films & Technologies Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, we have identified following material weaknesses that has not been identified as a material weakness in Managements assessment:

a) The Company did not have an appropriate internal control system for preparing debtors ageing and making provision for bad debts. This could potentially result in non-booking of bad debts.

b) The Company did not have an appropriate internal control system for obtaining external balance confirmation on periodic basis. This could potentially result in inaccurate assets & liabilities disclosed in the books of accounts.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has an internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024 subject to material weaknesses as described above, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

