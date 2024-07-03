Summary

BGIL Films & Technologies Limited (BGFT) was formerly incorporated as Nam Credit & Investment Consultants Limited on March 27, 1989. BGFT is a complete film production house engaged mainly into production and distribution of films also having very good skills & expertise in multi-media & animation. Further, company has marked its presence in production of animation films too.SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.1 cr.The merchant banking division of the company has acted as a lead manager to the rights issue of Gupta Carpet Udyog. The company is trading in securities on behalf of its clientele at Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi to provide the facility of buying and selling shares on spot payment.The company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr in 1999-2000 as compared to Rs 0.20 cr in the previous year.During the year 2004-05, the funds of the Company were invested with the associate companies at a fixed rate of interest. Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 12th July 2005, Company was taken over by Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, Mrs. Arti Bhatia & M/s Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. (Acquirers) as per Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 1997 after making a cash offer for

