BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Share Price

7.94
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.94
  • Day's High7.94
  • 52 Wk High10.3
  • Prev. Close7.57
  • Day's Low7.94
  • 52 Wk Low 3.28
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

7.94

Prev. Close

7.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.94

Day's Low

7.94

52 Week's High

10.3

52 Week's Low

3.28

Book Value

16.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.83%

Non-Promoter- 58.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.33

11.33

11.33

11.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.04

8.66

9.15

9.15

Net Worth

19.37

19.99

20.48

20.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.89

0.33

16.14

27.86

yoy growth (%)

771.44

-97.94

-42.06

127.38

Raw materials

-2.23

-0.19

-15.11

-27.1

As % of sales

77.01

57.62

93.61

97.26

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.28

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.65

0.2

0.01

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.48

-0.47

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.05

0.14

0.02

-0.01

Working capital

1.8

0.83

8.08

-6.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

771.44

-97.94

-42.06

127.38

Op profit growth

-237.25

-140.14

54.89

-45.24

EBIT growth

-104.15

-412.76

910.62

-87.75

Net profit growth

-82.26

-317.47

2,627.9

-92.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Arti Bhatia

Independent Director

Karn Rajhana

Independent Director

Rohit Kaushik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhileshwar Singh

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Amit Lal Yogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Summary

BGIL Films & Technologies Limited (BGFT) was formerly incorporated as Nam Credit & Investment Consultants Limited on March 27, 1989. BGFT is a complete film production house engaged mainly into production and distribution of films also having very good skills & expertise in multi-media & animation. Further, company has marked its presence in production of animation films too.SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.1 cr.The merchant banking division of the company has acted as a lead manager to the rights issue of Gupta Carpet Udyog. The company is trading in securities on behalf of its clientele at Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi to provide the facility of buying and selling shares on spot payment.The company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr in 1999-2000 as compared to Rs 0.20 cr in the previous year.During the year 2004-05, the funds of the Company were invested with the associate companies at a fixed rate of interest. Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 12th July 2005, Company was taken over by Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, Mrs. Arti Bhatia & M/s Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. (Acquirers) as per Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 1997 after making a cash offer for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd share price today?

The BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is ₹9.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹10.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd?

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 63.50%, 6 Month at -23.54%, 3 Month at 56.73% and 1 Month at 15.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.16 %

