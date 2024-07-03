Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹7.94
Prev. Close₹7.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.94
Day's Low₹7.94
52 Week's High₹10.3
52 Week's Low₹3.28
Book Value₹16.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.33
11.33
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.04
8.66
9.15
9.15
Net Worth
19.37
19.99
20.48
20.48
Minority Interest
Revenue
2.89
0.33
16.14
27.86
yoy growth (%)
771.44
-97.94
-42.06
127.38
Raw materials
-2.23
-0.19
-15.11
-27.1
As % of sales
77.01
57.62
93.61
97.26
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.28
-0.25
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.65
0.2
0.01
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.48
-0.47
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.05
0.14
0.02
-0.01
Working capital
1.8
0.83
8.08
-6.59
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
771.44
-97.94
-42.06
127.38
Op profit growth
-237.25
-140.14
54.89
-45.24
EBIT growth
-104.15
-412.76
910.62
-87.75
Net profit growth
-82.26
-317.47
2,627.9
-92.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Arti Bhatia
Independent Director
Karn Rajhana
Independent Director
Rohit Kaushik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhileshwar Singh
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Amit Lal Yogi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
Summary
BGIL Films & Technologies Limited (BGFT) was formerly incorporated as Nam Credit & Investment Consultants Limited on March 27, 1989. BGFT is a complete film production house engaged mainly into production and distribution of films also having very good skills & expertise in multi-media & animation. Further, company has marked its presence in production of animation films too.SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.1 cr.The merchant banking division of the company has acted as a lead manager to the rights issue of Gupta Carpet Udyog. The company is trading in securities on behalf of its clientele at Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi to provide the facility of buying and selling shares on spot payment.The company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr in 1999-2000 as compared to Rs 0.20 cr in the previous year.During the year 2004-05, the funds of the Company were invested with the associate companies at a fixed rate of interest. Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 12th July 2005, Company was taken over by Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, Mrs. Arti Bhatia & M/s Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. (Acquirers) as per Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 1997 after making a cash offer for
Read More
The BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is ₹9.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹10.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 63.50%, 6 Month at -23.54%, 3 Month at 56.73% and 1 Month at 15.57%.
