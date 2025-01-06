BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.65
0.2
0.01
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.48
-0.47
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.05
0.14
0.02
-0.01
Working capital
1.8
0.83
8.08
-6.59
Other operating items
Operating
1.36
-0.16
7.83
-7.03
Capital expenditure
0.22
0
0.12
0.59
Free cash flow
1.59
-0.16
7.95
-6.44
Equity raised
18.48
19.55
19.22
19.65
Investing
-0.01
-0.05
-0.09
-0.35
Financing
0.93
0.95
0.6
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.99
20.28
27.69
13.24
