iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.94
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

BGIL Films & Tec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.65

0.2

0.01

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.48

-0.47

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.05

0.14

0.02

-0.01

Working capital

1.8

0.83

8.08

-6.59

Other operating items

Operating

1.36

-0.16

7.83

-7.03

Capital expenditure

0.22

0

0.12

0.59

Free cash flow

1.59

-0.16

7.95

-6.44

Equity raised

18.48

19.55

19.22

19.65

Investing

-0.01

-0.05

-0.09

-0.35

Financing

0.93

0.95

0.6

0.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.99

20.28

27.69

13.24

BGIL Films & Tec : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.