|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.89
0.33
16.14
27.86
yoy growth (%)
771.44
-97.94
-42.06
127.38
Raw materials
-2.23
-0.19
-15.11
-27.1
As % of sales
77.01
57.62
93.61
97.26
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.28
-0.25
As % of sales
8.62
88.08
1.76
0.92
Other costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.12
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.63
28.76
0.79
0.38
Operating profit
0.33
-0.24
0.61
0.39
OPM
11.73
-74.48
3.81
1.42
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.48
-0.47
-0.44
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.07
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.65
0.2
0.01
Taxes
-0.05
0.14
0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-334.1
-22.5
12.51
-56.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.51
0.23
0
Exceptional items
-0.05
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-0.51
0.23
0
yoy growth (%)
-82.26
-317.47
2,627.9
-92.65
NPM
-3.12
-153.53
1.45
0.03
