iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.33
(4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.89

0.33

16.14

27.86

yoy growth (%)

771.44

-97.94

-42.06

127.38

Raw materials

-2.23

-0.19

-15.11

-27.1

As % of sales

77.01

57.62

93.61

97.26

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.28

-0.25

As % of sales

8.62

88.08

1.76

0.92

Other costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.12

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.63

28.76

0.79

0.38

Operating profit

0.33

-0.24

0.61

0.39

OPM

11.73

-74.48

3.81

1.42

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.48

-0.47

-0.44

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.07

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.65

0.2

0.01

Taxes

-0.05

0.14

0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-334.1

-22.5

12.51

-56.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.51

0.23

0

Exceptional items

-0.05

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

-0.51

0.23

0

yoy growth (%)

-82.26

-317.47

2,627.9

-92.65

NPM

-3.12

-153.53

1.45

0.03

BGIL Films & Tec : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.