BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.33
11.33
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.04
8.66
9.15
9.15
Net Worth
19.37
19.99
20.48
20.48
Minority Interest
Debt
1.21
0.43
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.13
0.29
0.34
Total Liabilities
20.58
20.55
21.15
21.2
Fixed Assets
1.2
1.46
1.82
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
0.69
0.73
0.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.46
17.99
18.51
18.37
Inventories
4.79
4.79
4.79
4.79
Inventory Days
603.75
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.62
Debtor Days
204.19
Other Current Assets
26.02
26.08
29.24
31.38
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.04
-0.75
Creditor Days
94.53
Other Current Liabilities
-12.35
-12.88
-15.48
-18.67
Cash
0.06
0.4
0.09
0.06
Total Assets
20.56
20.54
21.15
21.2
