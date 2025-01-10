iifl-logo-icon 1
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

8.72
(-4.91%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.33

11.33

11.33

11.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.04

8.66

9.15

9.15

Net Worth

19.37

19.99

20.48

20.48

Minority Interest

Debt

1.21

0.43

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.13

0.29

0.34

Total Liabilities

20.58

20.55

21.15

21.2

Fixed Assets

1.2

1.46

1.82

2.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.73

0.69

0.73

0.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18.46

17.99

18.51

18.37

Inventories

4.79

4.79

4.79

4.79

Inventory Days

603.75

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

1.62

Debtor Days

204.19

Other Current Assets

26.02

26.08

29.24

31.38

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.04

-0.75

Creditor Days

94.53

Other Current Liabilities

-12.35

-12.88

-15.48

-18.67

Cash

0.06

0.4

0.09

0.06

Total Assets

20.56

20.54

21.15

21.2

