BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Summary

BGIL Films & Technologies Limited (BGFT) was formerly incorporated as Nam Credit & Investment Consultants Limited on March 27, 1989. BGFT is a complete film production house engaged mainly into production and distribution of films also having very good skills & expertise in multi-media & animation. Further, company has marked its presence in production of animation films too.SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.1 cr.The merchant banking division of the company has acted as a lead manager to the rights issue of Gupta Carpet Udyog. The company is trading in securities on behalf of its clientele at Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi to provide the facility of buying and selling shares on spot payment.The company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr in 1999-2000 as compared to Rs 0.20 cr in the previous year.During the year 2004-05, the funds of the Company were invested with the associate companies at a fixed rate of interest. Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 12th July 2005, Company was taken over by Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, Mrs. Arti Bhatia & M/s Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. (Acquirers) as per Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 1997 after making a cash offer for sale of 20% of total issued & Subscribed Capital through Public Announcement. Consequently, entire Control of Management of the Company was shifted to Mr. Rakesh Bhhatia, Mrs. Arti Bhatia & M/s Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. w.e.f. 15.11.2005.The Company diversified its business to Films, IT, Media/Entertainment during year 2006-07. After getting the approval of the Registrar of the Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana regarding the change of name on 02.011.2007, the Company started its new activities with full pace i.e. Films, IT, Media/Entertainment under the new name of the Company.M/s Three-D Communications Ltd. was merged with Company effective 23 May, 2007. The Company merged Digital Post Production Studio Division, Digital Signage Division and the Films Production Division along with the Stock of Movies by demerging the same from M/s. Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd . (a Company under the same management). During the year 2010-11, Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd, a Group Company of BGIL Films & Technologies Limited, came out with an IPO of 6,720,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.Kriti Communications Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company during 2011-12. During the year 2013, Company released the movie the Saint who thought otherwise all over India through PVR cinemas on 28th June, 2013.