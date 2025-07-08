iifl-logo
Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 Share Price Live

1,230.67
(0.11%)
Apr 11, 2023|03:27:43 PM

  • Open1,236
  • Day's High1,236
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1,229.37
  • Day's Low1,229.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)84.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1,000
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,364.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

1,236

Prev. Close

1,229.37

Turnover(Lac.)

84.46

Day's High

1,236

Day's Low

1,229.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,364.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

801 802 & 803 8th Flr Windsor,

Off CST Rd Kalina Santacurz-E,

Maharashtra - 400098

Tel: -

Website: http://www.edelweissmf.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023

Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 share price today?

The Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1230.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 is ₹6364.77 Cr. as of 11 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 is 0 and 1.23 as of 11 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023?

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.21%, 3 Years at 6.55%, 1 Year at 4.78%, 6 Month at 3.29%, 3 Month at 1.61% and 1 Month at 0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

