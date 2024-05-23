To The Members of Bhatia Colour Chem Limited

A Report on the standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bhatia Colour Chem Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows of the Company and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2024, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2024.

B Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

C Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to that matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition : Our audit procedures included: Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled * Assessing the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptence depending on customer terms and conditions. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after deduction of any discounts/rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax etc. Customer acceptance is used to estimate the provision for price increase/decrease. Revenue is only recognised to the extent that is highly probable, a significant reversal will not occur. * Evaluting the integrity of the information and technology general control enviornment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls. * Evaluting the design and implementation of companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. * Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year end. * Testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verification of underlying documents. * Testing on a sample basis, the supporting documents for sales transactions recorded during the period closure to the yearend and subsequent to the yearend to determine whether revenue was recorded in the correct period.

D Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Infomration, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standaloane financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

E Responsibility of the Management and Board of Directors for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The companys Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

F Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

G Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss, the standalone cash flow statement and standalone statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure- B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Board of Directors of the Company has not paid or proposed any dividend either interim or final in the current previous year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As per our report of even date For DSI & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 127226W

Sd/- Eric Kapadia Place : Surat Partner Date : 23-05-2024 Membership No. 136712 UDIN: 24136712BKEZWX3996

Annexure-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Auditors Report to the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Bhatia Colour Chem Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that : -

1 In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipments and right-of-use of assets so as to cover all asssets, which is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, the management has physically verified the property, plant and equipments and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, since the company is not having any immovable properties as at the balance sheet date, reporting under Clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipments (including right-of-use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not holding any Benami Property and hence no proceedings are initiated or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2 In respect of its inventories and working capital

(a) The physical verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable interval by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate considering the size of the company and nature of its business and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verificaton.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 Crores during the year from bank on the basis of security of current assets of the company. There are no material discrepancies in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks vis-a-vis the books of accounts of the Company.

3 Investments, guarantees, securities and loans

With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the company to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties :-

(a-d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not made any fresh investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or to other parties and hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a-d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) There were no loans and advances in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable to the company.

4 Compliance of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, whereas, it has not made any investments or granted any guarantees or securities during the year.

5 Public Deposits:

The company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

6 Cost Records:

We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of business of the company to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7 Statutory Dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts are payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There was no amount of statutory dues as referred to in sub-clause (a), which have not been deposited on account of any disputes as at the year end.

8 Surrender or disclosure of transactions and income not recorded in the books of accounts:

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9 Repayment of financial dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender.

(c) The term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

10 Utilization of fund raised by way of Initial Public Offer, Preferential allotment or Private placement, etc.:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allottment and private placement of shares or made any allottment of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertibel) during the year and hence, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

11 Frauds and whistle-blower complaints

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year under consideration.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

12 Compliance of Nidhi Company:

The company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

13 Transactions with the related parties:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

14 Internal Audit System

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15 Non - Cash Transactions:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with the directors or the persons connected with its directors, as provided in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

16 Registeration u/s. 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act,1934:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable.

17 Cash Losses:

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 Issues, Observations, etc. raised by outgoing auditors:

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order are not applicable.

19 Material Uncertainty:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 Corporate Social Responsibility:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not covered by the criteria specified under section 135. Hence, the company is not required to comply with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not covered by the criteria specified under section 135. Hence, the company is not required to comply with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

21 Qualification, adverse remark in CARO of the companies included in consolidated financial statement:

In our opinion, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable on standalone Financial Statement. Hence, we are not required to express our opinion as required in this clause.

As per our report of even date For DSI & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 127226W

SD/- Eric Kapadia Place : Surat Partner Date : 23-05-2024 Membership No. 136712 UDIN: 24136712BKEZWX3996

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(F) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Bhatia Colour Chem Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bhatia Colour Chem Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

As per our report of even date For DSI & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 127226W