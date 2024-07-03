iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd Share Price

242
(0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open241.35
  • Day's High245.9
  • 52 Wk High256.6
  • Prev. Close241.3
  • Day's Low237
  • 52 Wk Low 44.5
  • Turnover (lac)158.75
  • P/E85.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.18
  • EPS2.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)296.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

241.35

Prev. Close

241.3

Turnover(Lac.)

158.75

Day's High

245.9

Day's Low

237

52 Week's High

256.6

52 Week's Low

44.5

Book Value

51.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

296.06

P/E

85.27

EPS

2.83

Divi. Yield

0

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.84%

Non-Promoter- 54.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Feb-2022

Equity Capital

12.23

12.23

12.23

7.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.38

46.93

44.19

9.44

Net Worth

62.61

59.16

56.42

16.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2022

Revenue

5.31

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-3.56

As % of sales

67.02

Employee costs

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2022

Profit before tax

0.52

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.16

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarFeb-2022

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharat Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Rameshchand Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Ravi Bhatia

Independent Director

Nevil Soni

Independent Director

Rutu Sanghvi

Independent Director

Insiya Nalawala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishwa Ronak Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd

Summary

Bhatia Colour Chem Limited was originally incorporated as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 December 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies. Central Registration Center. Subsequently, the Company filed the Forms of Conversion to change the CIN of the Company from PTC to PLC pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at EGM held on January 21, 2022 and name of the Company was remained same as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated February 10, 2022.Upon Incorporation of the Company, it was found that although the name and constitution of Company is of a Public Limited Company. Hence, it was ascertained that instead of PLC the CIN of the Company is issued as PTC by CRC, Manesar. Upon analyzing the same, they came to a conclusion saying the category of Company during Incorporation was marked as Private Limited Company in documents filed for Incorporation of the Company. Though the Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allocated the CIN of Private Limited (PTC). In order to rectify above discrimination, the members of Company had passed a Special Resolution in General Meeting held on January 21, 2022 in this regards and requested Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to correct the same.Presently, the Company is into the business of trading & manufacturing of Chemicals, Dyes and Auxiliaries products. I
Company FAQs

What is the Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd share price today?

The Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹242 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is ₹296.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is 85.27 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹256.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd?

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 79.10%, 1 Year at 336.58%, 6 Month at 402.71%, 3 Month at 83.71% and 1 Month at 23.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.15 %

