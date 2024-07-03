Summary

Bhatia Colour Chem Limited was originally incorporated as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 December 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies. Central Registration Center. Subsequently, the Company filed the Forms of Conversion to change the CIN of the Company from PTC to PLC pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at EGM held on January 21, 2022 and name of the Company was remained same as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated February 10, 2022.Upon Incorporation of the Company, it was found that although the name and constitution of Company is of a Public Limited Company. Hence, it was ascertained that instead of PLC the CIN of the Company is issued as PTC by CRC, Manesar. Upon analyzing the same, they came to a conclusion saying the category of Company during Incorporation was marked as Private Limited Company in documents filed for Incorporation of the Company. Though the Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allocated the CIN of Private Limited (PTC). In order to rectify above discrimination, the members of Company had passed a Special Resolution in General Meeting held on January 21, 2022 in this regards and requested Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to correct the same.Presently, the Company is into the business of trading & manufacturing of Chemicals, Dyes and Auxiliaries products. I

