SectorChemicals
Open₹241.35
Prev. Close₹241.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹158.75
Day's High₹245.9
Day's Low₹237
52 Week's High₹256.6
52 Week's Low₹44.5
Book Value₹51.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)296.06
P/E85.27
EPS2.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Feb-2022
Equity Capital
12.23
12.23
12.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.38
46.93
44.19
9.44
Net Worth
62.61
59.16
56.42
16.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2022
Revenue
5.31
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-3.56
As % of sales
67.02
Employee costs
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2022
Profit before tax
0.52
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.16
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Feb-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharat Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Rameshchand Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Ravi Bhatia
Independent Director
Nevil Soni
Independent Director
Rutu Sanghvi
Independent Director
Insiya Nalawala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishwa Ronak Patel
Reports by Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd
Summary
Bhatia Colour Chem Limited was originally incorporated as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 December 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies. Central Registration Center. Subsequently, the Company filed the Forms of Conversion to change the CIN of the Company from PTC to PLC pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at EGM held on January 21, 2022 and name of the Company was remained same as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated February 10, 2022.Upon Incorporation of the Company, it was found that although the name and constitution of Company is of a Public Limited Company. Hence, it was ascertained that instead of PLC the CIN of the Company is issued as PTC by CRC, Manesar. Upon analyzing the same, they came to a conclusion saying the category of Company during Incorporation was marked as Private Limited Company in documents filed for Incorporation of the Company. Though the Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allocated the CIN of Private Limited (PTC). In order to rectify above discrimination, the members of Company had passed a Special Resolution in General Meeting held on January 21, 2022 in this regards and requested Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to correct the same.Presently, the Company is into the business of trading & manufacturing of Chemicals, Dyes and Auxiliaries products. I
The Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹242 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is ₹296.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is 85.27 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹256.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 79.10%, 1 Year at 336.58%, 6 Month at 402.71%, 3 Month at 83.71% and 1 Month at 23.87%.
