Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd Summary

Bhatia Colour Chem Limited was originally incorporated as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 December 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies. Central Registration Center. Subsequently, the Company filed the Forms of Conversion to change the CIN of the Company from PTC to PLC pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at EGM held on January 21, 2022 and name of the Company was remained same as Bhatia Colour Chem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated February 10, 2022.Upon Incorporation of the Company, it was found that although the name and constitution of Company is of a Public Limited Company. Hence, it was ascertained that instead of PLC the CIN of the Company is issued as PTC by CRC, Manesar. Upon analyzing the same, they came to a conclusion saying the category of Company during Incorporation was marked as Private Limited Company in documents filed for Incorporation of the Company. Though the Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allocated the CIN of Private Limited (PTC). In order to rectify above discrimination, the members of Company had passed a Special Resolution in General Meeting held on January 21, 2022 in this regards and requested Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to correct the same.Presently, the Company is into the business of trading & manufacturing of Chemicals, Dyes and Auxiliaries products. It produces Foil Binders, Printing Inks and Zari Binders with the variety of ranges and specialisation as per demand of the client. Moreover, it produces finished Textile Auxiliaries & Chemicals by mixing basic Textile Auxiliaries & Chemicals with standardised formulation of chemicals with the help of stirrers. The main strength of the products are formulation of chemicals and quality maintenance. The products are mainly supplied to processing house of the textile industries for the printing of the textile. These products are useful in printing on Textile materials like Polyester & Cotton which includes, ambos on T shirts, Zari Prints and shading.In 1975, Lt. Brijlal Bhatia initially started Proprietorship named Bhatia Colour Company with intention of trading in dyes and chemicals.In 1985, Ramesh Chand Bhatia, Promoter of the company joined hands with Lt. Brijlal Bhatia in the same business. He decided to start manufacturing of dyes and chemicals with the help of Promoter, Ramesh Chand Bhatia. Ramesh Chand Bhatia and Lt. Brijlal Bhatia had jointly and gradually expanded business in late 90s. Due to their hard work and expertise in the field of dyes and chemicals, they had imprint their name in the manufacturing of Chemicals, Dyes and Auxiliaries products along with good quality and specialised solutions to each customer in the Indian market.In 2000, Bharat Bhatia, Promoter of the Company joined business. With his academic knowledge and expertise to understand product requirement, they started new partnerships & proprietorships for products and different services. In 2006, while the Promoter, Ravi Bhatia joined hands of the existing promoters and started manufacture, distributions and selling of organic, inorganic chemicals, by-products compounds of dyes and other kind of chemical, mixtures, to customers. Till then, the promoters undertook job works, refine process, formulation process and conversion contracts along with manufacturing and trading.In November 2021, the Promoters joined their hands to establish corporate culture rather running proprietorships & partnerships individually.In December 2021 , Bharat Bhatia, Ramesh Chand Bhatia & Ravi Bhatia, Promoters of the Company jointly started the Bhatia Colour Chem Limited and establish corporate culture for their joint business. Further, they decided to merge many of their existing Proprietorships & Partnerships in the Company and expand the business with the established corporate brand name.On 15th January 2022, Company took over the Business together with all assets and liabilities of Ravi Chem, Proprietorship of Ravi Bhatia, Promoter of the Company. For takeover in existing business of Ravi Chem, the Company paid Rs 5 crore only, comprising the consideration towards repayment in secured loans to Banks and NBFCs aggregating to Rs 3,32,07,021/- and the balance towards capital of Proprietor pursuant to taking over of running business of the existing entity.The Company launched an IPO by raising funds aggregating to Rs 40 Crore and by issuing 50,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in March, 2022.