|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2022
Revenue
5.31
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-3.56
As % of sales
67.02
Employee costs
-0.34
As % of sales
6.54
Other costs
-0.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.31
Operating profit
0.53
OPM
10.11
Depreciation
0
Interest expense
-0.01
Other income
0
Profit before tax
0.52
Taxes
-0.16
Tax rate
-32.01
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.35
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.35
yoy growth (%)
NPM
6.63
No Record Found
