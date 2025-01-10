Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Feb-2022
Equity Capital
12.23
12.23
12.23
7.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.38
46.93
44.19
9.44
Net Worth
62.61
59.16
56.42
16.67
Minority Interest
Debt
19.84
19.77
64.22
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
82.45
78.93
120.64
16.83
Fixed Assets
1.34
0.6
0.43
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.97
78.04
86.26
14.46
Inventories
15.08
16.99
25.24
3.8
Inventory Days
260.73
Sundry Debtors
68.01
93.17
85.89
30.98
Debtor Days
2,125.66
Other Current Assets
2.75
1.91
2.58
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-18.17
-32.63
-27.06
-19.67
Creditor Days
1,349.64
Other Current Liabilities
-1.7
-1.4
-0.39
-0.78
Cash
15.15
0.29
33.96
2.07
Total Assets
82.46
78.93
120.65
16.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.