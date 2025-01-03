Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 03rd January, 2025 Board transacted following Business: 1. Allotment of 44,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares at Issue Price of Rs. 134 on Preferential Basis: The board of directors have approved the allotment of 44,00,000 (Forty-Four Lakh) Warrants convertible into equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 134/- (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty-Four only) per warrant on preferential basis to the promoter group and to identified non-promoter person allottees. The Company has received 25% of the issue price per warrant i.e. Rs. 33.5/- (Rupees Thirty-Three and Fifty Paisa only) as upfront payment aggregating to Rs. 14,74,00,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores and Seventy-Four Lakhs Only) for allotment of 44,00,000 (Forty- Four Lakh) Convertible Warrants as per the terms of the issue. Each Warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) of the company in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, subject to receipt of balance consideration of Rs. 100.5/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Paisa only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees to exercise conversion option against each such warrant when they desire for conversion of warrants into equity shares before the end of 18 months from allotment of warrants. These warrants allotted on preferential basis shall be locked-in for specified period in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. A/2/12 Road No. 1 Udhana Udyog Nagar Sangh Udhna Surat 394210 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 Bhatia Colour Chem Limited has intimated to Exchange about the issue of Warrants on Preferential Basis . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at its Registered Office situated at Plot No. A/2/12 Road No. 1 Udhana Udyog Nagar Sangh Udhna Surat 394210 Gujarat inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. This is for your information and record. Dear Sir/ Madam, The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 26th October, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company situated at Plot No. A/2/12, Road No. I, Udhana Udyog Nagar Sangh, Udhna Surat 394210 Gujarat, have discussed and approved the following major businesses: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05.45 P.M. This is for your information and record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

1.Approved increase in remuneration payable to Mr. Bharat Brijlal Bhatia (DIN: 09095082), MD , and Mr. Rameshchand Chanduram Bhatia (DIN: 09431185), WTD subject to approval of shareholders of the company in ensuing AGM. 2.Approved the Directors Report for the FY 23-24. 3.AGM of the members of the company will be called upon and held on Tuesday, 27/08/2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office to transact the business as per the notice of AGM of the company. 4.Decided Tuesday, 20/08/2024 as a cut-off date as for the purpose of E-voting and to close the register of members of the company from Wednesday, 21/08/2024 to Tuesday,27/08/2024 for the purpose of AGM. 5.Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer at AGM. The E-voting facility shall be start from Saturday, 24/08/2024 at 09:00 a.m. and shall end on Monday, 26/08/2024 at 05:00 p.m. 6.Approved Annual Report for financial year 2023-24. The Board meeting concluded at 04.20 P.M.

