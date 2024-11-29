|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 Bhatia Colour Chem Limited has issued Corrigendum to the Notice of EOGM dated 04th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024) Voting results and Scrutinizers report for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on 04th December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)
