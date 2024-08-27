|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|1.Approved increase in remuneration payable to Mr. Bharat Brijlal Bhatia (DIN: 09095082), MD , and Mr. Rameshchand Chanduram Bhatia (DIN: 09431185), WTD subject to approval of shareholders of the company in ensuing AGM. 2.Approved the Directors Report for the FY 23-24. 3.AGM of the members of the company will be called upon and held on Tuesday, 27/08/2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office to transact the business as per the notice of AGM of the company. 4.Decided Tuesday, 20/08/2024 as a cut-off date as for the purpose of E-voting and to close the register of members of the company from Wednesday, 21/08/2024 to Tuesday,27/08/2024 for the purpose of AGM. 5.Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer at AGM. The E-voting facility shall be start from Saturday, 24/08/2024 at 09:00 a.m. and shall end on Monday, 26/08/2024 at 05:00 p.m. 6.Approved Annual Report for financial year 2023-24. The Board meeting concluded at 04.20 P.M. Proceedings of 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.