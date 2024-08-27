1.Approved increase in remuneration payable to Mr. Bharat Brijlal Bhatia (DIN: 09095082), MD , and Mr. Rameshchand Chanduram Bhatia (DIN: 09431185), WTD subject to approval of shareholders of the company in ensuing AGM. 2.Approved the Directors Report for the FY 23-24. 3.AGM of the members of the company will be called upon and held on Tuesday, 27/08/2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office to transact the business as per the notice of AGM of the company. 4.Decided Tuesday, 20/08/2024 as a cut-off date as for the purpose of E-voting and to close the register of members of the company from Wednesday, 21/08/2024 to Tuesday,27/08/2024 for the purpose of AGM. 5.Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer at AGM. The E-voting facility shall be start from Saturday, 24/08/2024 at 09:00 a.m. and shall end on Monday, 26/08/2024 at 05:00 p.m. 6.Approved Annual Report for financial year 2023-24. The Board meeting concluded at 04.20 P.M. Proceedings of 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)