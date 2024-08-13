To,

The Members of

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited

Your Directors have immense pleasure in presenting the 16th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the financial year ended 31st March 2024, your company has recorded a total revenue of Rs. 41540.03 lakhs against Rs. 34474.43 lakhs in the previous year, representing an increase of 20.50%. During the year, the company has incurred Profit of Rs. 1151.75 lakhs as compared to profit of Rs. 848.63 lakhs in the previous year representing an increase of 35.72%. A detailed analysis on the Companys performance is included in the "Managements Discussion and Analysis" Report, which forms part of this Report.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Financial performance of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 is summarized below:

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 41379.39 34241.90 Other Income 160.64 232.52 Total Revenue 41540.03 34474.43 Profit before tax and Exceptional Items 1538.08 1131.54 Less: Exceptional Items -- -- Profit before Taxation 1538.08 1131.54 -Current Tax 397.95 292.18 -Deferred Tax (14.50) (9.95) -Income tax of earlier years 2.88 0.67 Net Profit/ (Loss) For The Year 1151.75 848.63 Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax 0.39 2.20 Total Comprehensive Income for the Year 1152.14 850.83

* Figures regrouped wherever necessary

The company has disclosed its results on quarterly basis of which results are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The Financial Statements as stated above are also available on the Companys website https://bhatiamobile.com/financial-report/

ROAD AHEAD

Our vision of becoming one of the top retail mobile chains and moving towards sustainable growth. Our priorities are as follows: • Focus on increasing outlets with multiple products • Maintaining Price Competitiveness • Technology enabled inventory management system • Cross promotion through intelligent marketing • Moving up the value chain Expanding the product line under own brand

DIVIDEND

The Board is pleased to recommend a dividend of 1% i.e. Re. 0.01 per equity share for the financial year 2023- 24. The dividend if approved by the members will be paid to the members within time limit defined in the Companies Act, 2013.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

As on 31 March 2024 the Companys unclaimed dividend balance was Rs. 63,332/-.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to any Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid-up Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 1251.52 Lacs. During the Year, the Company has neither issued any shares nor has granted stock options or sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, 100% of the total paid-up capital of the Company stands in the dematerialized form.

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

As on March 31, 2024, the Company did not have any Subsidiary/ Associate Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the Financial Year, there has been no change in the business of the company or in the nature of Business carried by the company during the financial year under review.

STATUTORY INFORMATION

The Company is engaged into the retail distribution business of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, Television, mobile accessories, mobile related products. Apart from this business, the Company is not engaged in any other business/activities.

DEPOSITS

During the year, Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of the Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of money received from Directors

S. No. Name of Directors O/S amount as on year end 1. Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia 40,06,654

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There was no significant material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in nature.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia (DIN: 02063671), Managing Director of the Company, retire by rotation and is being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration is available on the website of the company at https://bhatiamobile.com/policies/

Based on the confirmations received from Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified from appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The List of board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) for the F.Y. 2023-24 is as follow:

Name of Directors Category & Designation Appointment date Change in Designation Resignation Date Mr. Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia Executive Managing Director 25.03.2008 05.01.2018 - Mr. Nikhil Harbanslal Bhatia Executive Whole Time Director 01.04.2008 05.01.2018 - Mrs. Kamleshkumari Harbanslal Bhatia Non-Executive Director 30.03.2020 18.09.2020 - Mr. Arpit Arunkumar Jain Non-Executive Independent Director 05.01.2018 - - Mrs. Rashmi Kapil Arora Non-Executive Independent Director 05.01.2018 - - Mr. Rachit Naresh Narang Non-Executive Independent Director 05.01.2018 - - Mr. Ravindra Arunrao Sojal Chief Financial Officer 05.01.2018 - - Mr. Nikunj Omprakash Agarwal Company Secretary 02.05.2023 - 31.01.2024 Mr. Kaushik Haribhai Vegad Company Secretary 31.01.2024 - -

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As per amended section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 attachment of extract of annual return to Directors Report is discontinued. The Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and the same is available at https://bhatiamobile.com/annual-report/

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Your Board endeavors that all contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties are in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis only.

During the year under review the Company had not entered into transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. The Policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded on the website of the company. The web link is https://bhatiamobile.com/policies/

Further all related party transactions entered into by the Company were in the ordinary course of business and were on an arms length basis are attached herewith in Form No. AOC-2 in Annexure I.

NUMBER OF MEETING HELD DURING THE YEAR:

The Details of All meeting of Board of Directors and Committee meeting had taken place during the year and their detailed composition along with their attendance forms the part of Corporate Governance Report as given in Annexure II. The composition of the Board and its committee is also available on the website of the company at https://bhatiamobile.com/management/

The following Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24:

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1. 02-05-2023 6 6 2. 20-05-2023 6 6 3. 29-05-2023 6 6 4. 15-06-2023 6 6 5. 14-08-2023 6 6 6. 17-08-2023 6 6 7. 07-11-2023 6 6 8. 01-12-2023 6 6 9. 15-12-2023 6 6 10. 02-01-2024 6 6 11 31-01-2024 6 6 12. 12-02-2024 6 6 13. 21-02-2024 6 6

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEE

The detail of the composition of the Board and its committees thereof and detail of the changes in their composition if any is given in Annexure II in the Corporate Governance Report.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENT

With reference to Section 134(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013, loans, guarantees and investments made under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as under:

Sr. No. Date of Transaction Name of the Company Purpose of Transaction Amount involved in Transaction 1. Various Dates Manasi Sarees Private Limited Loan for business development 2,64,57,510 2. Various Dates Suncare Traders Limited Loan for business development 3,17,42,352

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Company has received declaration from all the independent directors duly signed by them stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. There has been no Change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant regulations.

All the independent directors have cleared "Online Self-Assessment Test" examination with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at Manesar.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirement of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors of the company have complied with the code of Independent Director. Independent Directors met separately on 21st February, 2024 to inter alia review the performance of Non-Independent Directors (Including the Chairman), the entire Board and the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of the information between the Management and the Board.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company at https://bhatiamobile.com/policies/

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors hereby confirm:

A. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departments;

B. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs if the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

C. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

D. That the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

E. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

F. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL EVALUATION

During the year, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Directors.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like decision making, participation in meeting, overall performance, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress. The performance evaluation of the Non Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole including Chairman was carried out by the Independent Directors at a separate meeting of the Independent Directors on 21st February, 2024. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate internal financial control system which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. The internal audit covers a wide variety of operational matters and ensures compliance with specific standard with regards to availability and suitability of policies and procedures. During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companies Act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective internal financial control system in the company. Rule 8(5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the board report. The detailed report forms part of Independent Auditors Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is filing Corporate Governance Report to stock exchange quarterly. However, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 company is giving report on corporate governance report in annual report of the company. Corporate Governance Report is as per Annexure - II. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached in the report on Corporate Governance.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING

With reference to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, the details of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings are as per Annexure - III.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules 2014; the Board has undertaken the CSR activities as per Rule 4 of Companies (Corporate

Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The details of CSR activities for the financial year 2023-24 forms part of this Board report in Annexure – IV

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given in Annexure - V.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Members at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 22, 2021, had appointed M/s. R P R & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 131964W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for a term of five years i.e., from the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting. Thus, no further action is required in this regard.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed Mr. Abhishek Mittal, Chartered Accountant as an internal auditor of the company for financial year 2024-25 in the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2024 after obtaining his willingness and eligibility letter for appointment as Internal Auditor of the Company. Internal Auditors are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor reports their findings on the internal Audit of the Company to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. The Scope of Internal audit is approved by the Audit Committee.

SECRETERIAL AUDITOR

Your board has appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary, as secretarial Auditor of the company for the term of 5(Five) years commencing from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029. The secretarial report for the financial year 2023-2024 is attached as Annexure-VI. Report of secretarial auditor is self-explanatory and need not any further clarification.

COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT

The notes referred to in the Auditor Report are self-explanatory and they do not call for any further explanation as required under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

There was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Disclosure pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 are as per Annexure - VII.

The detailed remuneration policy of the Company is available on the below link: https://bhatiamobile.com/policies/

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risks are events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys business. Risk Management is a structured approach to manage uncertainty. An enterprise wide approach to Risk Management is being adopted by the Company and key risks will now be managed within a unitary framework. As a formal roll-out, all business divisions and corporate functions will embrace Risk Management Structure, and make use of these in their decision making. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews. The risk management process over the period of time will become embedded into the Companys business system and processes, such that our responses to risk remain current and dynamic. The detailed Statement on Risk Management has been attached in Annexure – VIII.

CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, the CFO has certified to the Board of Directors of the Company with regard to the financial statements and other matters specified in the said regulation for the financial year 2023-2024. The certificate received from CFO is attached herewith as per Annexure – IX.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Board of Directors has formulated and adopted Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel from January 19, 2018. During the year, Board of Directors and Senior Management

Personnel has complied with general duties, rules, acts and regulations. In this regard certificate from Managing Directors as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been received by the Board and the same is attached herewith as per Annexure – X. Code of Conduct form Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel is available on below link: https://bhatiamobile.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Code-of-Conduct-1.pdf

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FROM THE AUDITORS REGARDING COMPLIANCE OF CONDITIONS OF CORPORATEGOVERNANCE:

Corporate Governance is a set of process, practice and system which ensure that the Company is managed in a best interest of stakeholders. The key fundamental principles of corporate governance are transparency and accountability. At Bhatia, Companys core business objective is to achieve growth with transparency, accountability and with independency. Company has adopted various corporate governance standard and doing business in ethical way by which Company has enhance stakeholders trust, shareholders wealth creation by improving shares valuation, market capitalization, etc.

A certificate received from M/s R P R & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance, as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached herewith as per Annexure – XI.

CERTIFICATION FROM COMPANY SECRETARY IN PRACTICE

Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary has issued a certificate required under the listing regulations, confirming that none of the Directors on the Board of the company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director of the company by SEBI/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority. The certificate is enclosed as Annexure XII.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

Our company goal has always been to create an open and safe workplace for every employee to feel empowered, irrespective of gender, sexual preferences, and other factors, and contribute to the best of their abilities. The Internal Committee (IC) has been constituted as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the committee includes external members from NGOs or with relevant experience. Half of the total members of the IC are women. The role of the IC is not restricted to mere redressal of complaints but also encompasses prevention and prohibition of sexual harassment. The Company did not receive any complaints on sexual harassment during the year 2023-24 and hence, no complaints remain pending as of 31st March, 2024.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY THE INSTITUTE OF COMPANY SECRETARIES OF INDIA (ICSI)

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

FRAUD REPORTING

During the year under review, no fraud has been reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The company is not required to maintain Cost Records as specified by Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code Of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders And Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

The Company has a Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy and the same has been posted on the website of the Company at https://bhatiamobile.com/policies/

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of Company.

INSURANCE

All the properties and the insurable interest of the company including building and stocks wherever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured. The company keeps reviewing the insurance amount every year as per requirement.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment and express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the employees for their continued contribution, support and co-operation to the operations and performance of the company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance received from Shareholders, Bankers, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff, resulting in successful performance of the Company during the year.