29.66
(-1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open30.75
  • Day's High30.75
  • 52 Wk High38.9
  • Prev. Close30.11
  • Day's Low29.3
  • 52 Wk Low 19.51
  • Turnover (lac)52.26
  • P/E29.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.57
  • EPS1.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)371.2
  • Div. Yield0.03
No Records Found

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

30.75

Prev. Close

30.11

Turnover(Lac.)

52.26

Day's High

30.75

Day's Low

29.3

52 Week's High

38.9

52 Week's Low

19.51

Book Value

6.57

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

371.2

P/E

29.52

EPS

1.02

Divi. Yield

0.03

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 26.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.52

12.52

12.52

12.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.57

42.04

33.7

28.56

Net Worth

66.09

54.56

46.22

41.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

233.47

172.92

168.03

155.12

yoy growth (%)

35.01

2.9

8.32

24.76

Raw materials

-229.03

-170.16

-165.23

-149.38

As % of sales

98.09

98.4

98.33

96.3

Employee costs

-3.73

-3.5

-3.55

-4.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.07

5.3

7.32

5.42

Depreciation

-1.15

-1

-1.09

-0.75

Tax paid

-1.8

-1.56

-1.94

-1.84

Working capital

10.74

4.95

1.57

18.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.01

2.9

8.32

24.76

Op profit growth

-4.49

1.03

86.18

-32.63

EBIT growth

26.4

-24.7

40.64

339.88

Net profit growth

40.79

-30.49

50.67

578.16

No Record Found

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Sanjeev Bhatia

WTD & Executive Director

Nikhil Bhatia

Non Executive Director

Kamleshkumari Harbanslal Bhatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachit Narang

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashmi Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arpit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd

Summary

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Private Limited on March 25, 2008. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited on January 17, 2018.The Company is engaged into retail and whole sale distribution business of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, mobile accessories, mobile related products etc. The Company sell smart mobile handsets of all the brands including Apple I-Phone, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, Honor, Jio, Realme, Redmi, Nokia etc, mobile related products, tablets, data cards, accessories under one roof through owned 81 retail outlets chain located all over the South Gujarat region including Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Vyara and other towns of South Gujarat.Apart from Mobiles handsets, Tablets and its accessories, the Company is also engaged in trading of home appliances product like Televisions (Smart TV, LED TV and LCD TV), Air conditioners, Air coolers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and other home Appliances. It sell all these home Appliances of various brands like Akai, Whirlpool, Kenstar, Panasonic, Haier, Voltas, Usha and many more.The existing business was started back in 2008 with a single shop by taking over the running business of partnership firm M/s. Bhatia Watch & Gift and at present operates a network of multi-brand outlets (MBOs)
Company FAQs

What is the Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd share price today?

The Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is ₹371.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is 29.52 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is ₹19.51 and ₹38.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd?

Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.53%, 3 Years at 13.63%, 1 Year at 39.08%, 6 Month at 49.80%, 3 Month at -7.10% and 1 Month at 3.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.88 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 26.04 %

