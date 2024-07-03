Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹30.75
Prev. Close₹30.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.26
Day's High₹30.75
Day's Low₹29.3
52 Week's High₹38.9
52 Week's Low₹19.51
Book Value₹6.57
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)371.2
P/E29.52
EPS1.02
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.52
12.52
12.52
12.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.57
42.04
33.7
28.56
Net Worth
66.09
54.56
46.22
41.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
233.47
172.92
168.03
155.12
yoy growth (%)
35.01
2.9
8.32
24.76
Raw materials
-229.03
-170.16
-165.23
-149.38
As % of sales
98.09
98.4
98.33
96.3
Employee costs
-3.73
-3.5
-3.55
-4.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.07
5.3
7.32
5.42
Depreciation
-1.15
-1
-1.09
-0.75
Tax paid
-1.8
-1.56
-1.94
-1.84
Working capital
10.74
4.95
1.57
18.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.01
2.9
8.32
24.76
Op profit growth
-4.49
1.03
86.18
-32.63
EBIT growth
26.4
-24.7
40.64
339.88
Net profit growth
40.79
-30.49
50.67
578.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Sanjeev Bhatia
WTD & Executive Director
Nikhil Bhatia
Non Executive Director
Kamleshkumari Harbanslal Bhatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachit Narang
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmi Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arpit Jain
Summary
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Private Limited on March 25, 2008. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited on January 17, 2018.The Company is engaged into retail and whole sale distribution business of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, mobile accessories, mobile related products etc. The Company sell smart mobile handsets of all the brands including Apple I-Phone, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, Honor, Jio, Realme, Redmi, Nokia etc, mobile related products, tablets, data cards, accessories under one roof through owned 81 retail outlets chain located all over the South Gujarat region including Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Vyara and other towns of South Gujarat.Apart from Mobiles handsets, Tablets and its accessories, the Company is also engaged in trading of home appliances product like Televisions (Smart TV, LED TV and LCD TV), Air conditioners, Air coolers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and other home Appliances. It sell all these home Appliances of various brands like Akai, Whirlpool, Kenstar, Panasonic, Haier, Voltas, Usha and many more.The existing business was started back in 2008 with a single shop by taking over the running business of partnership firm M/s. Bhatia Watch & Gift and at present operates a network of multi-brand outlets (MBOs)
The Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is ₹371.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is 29.52 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd is ₹19.51 and ₹38.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.53%, 3 Years at 13.63%, 1 Year at 39.08%, 6 Month at 49.80%, 3 Month at -7.10% and 1 Month at 3.83%.
