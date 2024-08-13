|Purpose
|AGM 06/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 13, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Voting Results of 16th AGM and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
