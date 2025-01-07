Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
233.47
172.92
168.03
155.12
yoy growth (%)
35.01
2.9
8.32
24.76
Raw materials
-229.03
-170.16
-165.23
-149.38
As % of sales
98.09
98.4
98.33
96.3
Employee costs
-3.73
-3.5
-3.55
-4.84
As % of sales
1.59
2.02
2.11
3.12
Other costs
-9.44
-8.39
-8.29
-5.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.04
4.85
4.93
3.7
Operating profit
-8.73
-9.14
-9.05
-4.86
OPM
-3.74
-5.28
-5.38
-3.13
Depreciation
-1.15
-1
-1.09
-0.75
Interest expense
-1.31
-1.33
-1.49
-0.85
Other income
18.28
16.79
18.96
11.89
Profit before tax
7.07
5.3
7.32
5.42
Taxes
-1.8
-1.56
-1.94
-1.84
Tax rate
-25.48
-29.45
-26.47
-34.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.27
3.74
5.38
3.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.27
3.74
5.38
3.57
yoy growth (%)
40.79
-30.49
50.67
578.16
NPM
2.25
2.16
3.2
2.3
