Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29
(-2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

233.47

172.92

168.03

155.12

yoy growth (%)

35.01

2.9

8.32

24.76

Raw materials

-229.03

-170.16

-165.23

-149.38

As % of sales

98.09

98.4

98.33

96.3

Employee costs

-3.73

-3.5

-3.55

-4.84

As % of sales

1.59

2.02

2.11

3.12

Other costs

-9.44

-8.39

-8.29

-5.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.04

4.85

4.93

3.7

Operating profit

-8.73

-9.14

-9.05

-4.86

OPM

-3.74

-5.28

-5.38

-3.13

Depreciation

-1.15

-1

-1.09

-0.75

Interest expense

-1.31

-1.33

-1.49

-0.85

Other income

18.28

16.79

18.96

11.89

Profit before tax

7.07

5.3

7.32

5.42

Taxes

-1.8

-1.56

-1.94

-1.84

Tax rate

-25.48

-29.45

-26.47

-34.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.27

3.74

5.38

3.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.27

3.74

5.38

3.57

yoy growth (%)

40.79

-30.49

50.67

578.16

NPM

2.25

2.16

3.2

2.3

