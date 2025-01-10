Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.52
12.52
12.52
12.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.57
42.04
33.7
28.56
Net Worth
66.09
54.56
46.22
41.08
Minority Interest
Debt
21.15
18.94
15.24
10.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.07
0.14
Total Liabilities
87.24
73.5
61.53
52.14
Fixed Assets
9.92
8.07
7.51
6.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
61.62
54.47
52.19
43.82
Inventories
51.78
45.01
40.94
28.97
Inventory Days
64
61.14
Sundry Debtors
6.11
5.48
5.38
4.92
Debtor Days
8.41
10.38
Other Current Assets
37.18
25.41
26.79
26.84
Sundry Creditors
-13.62
-9.76
-12.4
-9.32
Creditor Days
19.38
19.67
Other Current Liabilities
-19.83
-11.67
-8.52
-7.59
Cash
15.52
10.92
1.83
1.62
Total Assets
87.23
73.49
61.53
52.13
