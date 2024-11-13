Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To declare 2nd Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Declared 02nd Interim Dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 27th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Allotment of 1,55,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares at Issue Price of Rs. 23.75 on Preferential Basis

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To declare 1st Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 13, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To amend the proposal of preferential issue of fully convertible warrants approved by the board of directors in their meeting held on 20/07/2024. 2. To approve the corrigendum to notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 02nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. evaluate the proposal to raise funds to accelerate business growth and to augment the long-term financial resources of the Company by way of issue of Warrants/Equity Shares/Convertible Securities through permissible mode as may be permitted under applicable laws and subject to all necessary approvals and to appoint requisite intermediaries required for this purpose; 2. to seek members approval wherever applicable by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto; Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 20th July, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results along with audit report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend of final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To appoint Mr. Abhishek Mittal Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To consider appointment of Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the term of 5 years commencing from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2029. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024, Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and the consequent amendments in Memorandum of Association of the Company; 2. To consider and evaluate the proposal to raise funds by the Company to accelerate business growth and to augment the long-term financial resources of the Company by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a private placement or further public issue of equity/ debt securities preferential issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate. 3. To seek members approval wherever applicable by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/02/2024 has been revised to 21/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/02/2024 has been revised to 21/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 21st February, 2024 The information in connection with the preferential issue pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on February 12, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024