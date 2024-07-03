Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Summary

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Private Limited on March 25, 2008. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited on January 17, 2018.The Company is engaged into retail and whole sale distribution business of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, mobile accessories, mobile related products etc. The Company sell smart mobile handsets of all the brands including Apple I-Phone, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, Honor, Jio, Realme, Redmi, Nokia etc, mobile related products, tablets, data cards, accessories under one roof through owned 81 retail outlets chain located all over the South Gujarat region including Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Vyara and other towns of South Gujarat.Apart from Mobiles handsets, Tablets and its accessories, the Company is also engaged in trading of home appliances product like Televisions (Smart TV, LED TV and LCD TV), Air conditioners, Air coolers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and other home Appliances. It sell all these home Appliances of various brands like Akai, Whirlpool, Kenstar, Panasonic, Haier, Voltas, Usha and many more.The existing business was started back in 2008 with a single shop by taking over the running business of partnership firm M/s. Bhatia Watch & Gift and at present operates a network of multi-brand outlets (MBOs) under the brand name Bhatia Communication, Bhatia Mobile - The One Stop Shop and manages exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for various brands. In the past years, the Company was importing the electronic products but at present it has discounted the same.In February, 2018, Company came up with a Public Issue of 16,50,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 24.75 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 14,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs. 21 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 2,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 3.75 Crore.In FY 2018-19, the Company introduced Electronic Home Appliances.