Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Dividend

27.25
(-2.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:15:00 AM

Bhatia Communic. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202427 Nov 202427 Nov 20240.011Interim 2
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Declared 02nd Interim Dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.
Dividend29 May 202424 Sep 202424 Sep 20240.011Final
Recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- i.e (1%) to the shareholders for the financial year 2023-24.
Dividend13 Aug 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 20240.011Interim 1
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 13, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024

