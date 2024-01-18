Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Declared 02nd Interim Dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.