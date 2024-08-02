iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd EGM

27.21
(-3.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Bhatia Communic. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM20 Jul 202412 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 20th July, 2024 is attached herewith. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 02nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Proceedings of EGM of the company held on 12th August, 2024
EGM21 Feb 202415 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 21st February, 2024 Voting Results of EOGM of the company held on March 15, 2024 Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 15th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Intimation of Alteration of Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024) EGM 15/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024) Intimation of non raising of fund on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Bhatia Communic.: Related News

No Record Found

