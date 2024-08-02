|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jul 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 20th July, 2024 is attached herewith. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 02nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Proceedings of EGM of the company held on 12th August, 2024
|EGM
|21 Feb 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 21st February, 2024 Voting Results of EOGM of the company held on March 15, 2024 Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 15th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Intimation of Alteration of Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024) EGM 15/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024) Intimation of non raising of fund on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.