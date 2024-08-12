To The Members of BIJOY HANS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BIJOY HANS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the

Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), statement of cash flows and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, its cash flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the

Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The management is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with the Board of Directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the Board of Directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with the Board of Directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure"B"

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 which would impact on its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March 2024.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv) a.The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person/ entity, including foreign entities

(‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary has, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person/ entity, including foreign entities, that the company has directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on our audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(v) No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the management has represented that the audit trail feature cannot be disabled. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per the statutory requirements for records retention is not applicable for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

for RAJESH SURANA & CO.

Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 0325658E)

Sd/-

CA Rajesh Surana

Place: Guwahati 781001 Proprietor Date :The 30th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 062977 UDIN: 24062977BKCXUS8121

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

I. a. In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. As explained to us, the physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. Based on the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in

Property, Plant and Equipments are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Rights of Used assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3 (i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings has been initiated or pending against the company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

II. a. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the verification, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

III. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in any Company and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured, to the companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(a) and subclause (c) to (f) are not applicable to the Company.

IV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly granted any loan to any of its Directors or to any other persons in which the Directors is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act, and the Company not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year to which the provisions of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of

Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VI. As informed and explained to us, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, GST, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, and Cess were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from date they became payable.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax assessment of the company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

IX. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings and repayment to lenders during the year, Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix) (a) to (f) of the order, is not applicable to the company.

X. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the

Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

?The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVII. Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company has incurred cash losses during the year Rupees (In hundred) 6,836.91 in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year Rupees (In hundred) 38,533.97.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 19 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

XXI. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements. Accordingly, no comments in respect of the said clause have been included in the report.

for RAJESH SURANA & CO.

Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 0325658E)

Sd/-

CA Rajesh Surana

Place: Guwahati 781001 Proprietor

Date :The 30th day of May, 2024

Membership No. 062977

UDIN: 24062977BKCXUS8121

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bijoy Hans Limited(‘the Company) as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date..

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

for RAJESH SURANA & CO.

Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 0325658E)

Sd/-

CA Rajesh Surana

Place: Guwahati 781001

Proprietor Date :The 30th day of May, 2024

Membership No. 062977

UDIN: 24062977BKCXUS8121