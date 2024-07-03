iifl-logo-icon 1
Bijoy Hans Ltd Share Price

23
(0.00%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open23
  Day's High23
  52 Wk High24.19
  Prev. Close23
  Day's Low23
  52 Wk Low 20.5
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value11.3
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.9
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bijoy Hans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23

Prev. Close

23

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

23

Day's Low

23

52 Week's High

24.19

52 Week's Low

20.5

Book Value

11.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bijoy Hans Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2023

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bijoy Hans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bijoy Hans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.74%

Non-Promoter- 92.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bijoy Hans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

0.51

0.95

1.14

Net Worth

3.39

3.51

3.95

4.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

0.49

0.39

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.13

23.74

-9.2

-66.95

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.31

-0.25

-0.3

As % of sales

73.18

64.88

63.36

69.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.17

-0.16

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.42

0.02

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.13

23.74

-9.2

-66.95

Op profit growth

7.32

-2.01

-10.67

-2.56

EBIT growth

62.67

-31.64

-31.3

-8.51

Net profit growth

64.65

-33.08

-28.93

-12.97

No Record Found

Bijoy Hans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,937.35

119.013,40,387.23602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

849.55

59.3329,843.78165.410.38732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

903.45

296.1120,079.5516.760.16259.9565.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

522

137.0817,587.634.790498.434.63

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

191.65

14.5915,213.33155.673.1910,301.5946.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bijoy Hans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Patwari

Director

Ashim Kumar Patawari

Director

Raj Kumar Harlalka

Director

Shweta Patawari

Director

Sanjay Kumar Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Agarwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bijoy Hans Ltd

Summary

Bijoy Hans Ltd was incorporated in March 26, 1985 based at Guwahati. in Assam. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical, Medical and cosmetics goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Bijoy Hans Ltd share price today?

The Bijoy Hans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd is ₹6.90 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bijoy Hans Ltd is 0 and 2.03 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bijoy Hans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bijoy Hans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bijoy Hans Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹24.19 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bijoy Hans Ltd?

Bijoy Hans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.79%, 3 Years at 1.34%, 1 Year at 10.05%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bijoy Hans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bijoy Hans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.26 %

