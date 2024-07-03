SectorTrading
Open₹23
Prev. Close₹23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹23
Day's Low₹23
52 Week's High₹24.19
52 Week's Low₹20.5
Book Value₹11.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
0.51
0.95
1.14
Net Worth
3.39
3.51
3.95
4.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
0.49
0.39
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.13
23.74
-9.2
-66.95
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.31
-0.25
-0.3
As % of sales
73.18
64.88
63.36
69.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.17
-0.16
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.42
0.02
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.13
23.74
-9.2
-66.95
Op profit growth
7.32
-2.01
-10.67
-2.56
EBIT growth
62.67
-31.64
-31.3
-8.51
Net profit growth
64.65
-33.08
-28.93
-12.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,937.35
|119.01
|3,40,387.23
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
849.55
|59.33
|29,843.78
|165.41
|0.38
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
903.45
|296.11
|20,079.55
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
522
|137.08
|17,587.6
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
191.65
|14.59
|15,213.33
|155.67
|3.19
|10,301.59
|46.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Patwari
Director
Ashim Kumar Patawari
Director
Raj Kumar Harlalka
Director
Shweta Patawari
Director
Sanjay Kumar Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Agarwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bijoy Hans Ltd
Summary
Bijoy Hans Ltd was incorporated in March 26, 1985 based at Guwahati. in Assam. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical, Medical and cosmetics goods.
Read More
The Bijoy Hans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd is ₹6.90 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bijoy Hans Ltd is 0 and 2.03 as of 12 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bijoy Hans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bijoy Hans Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹24.19 as of 12 Aug ‘24
Bijoy Hans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.79%, 3 Years at 1.34%, 1 Year at 10.05%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
