|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
0.49
0.39
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.13
23.74
-9.2
-66.95
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.31
-0.25
-0.3
As % of sales
73.18
64.88
63.36
69.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.17
-0.16
-0.18
As % of sales
42.05
34.89
42.04
41.92
Other costs
-0.19
-0.24
-0.22
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.52
48.84
55.99
50.85
Operating profit
-0.25
-0.23
-0.24
-0.27
OPM
-63.75
-48.62
-61.4
-62.41
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.21
0.23
0.23
0.24
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
4.15
1.35
0.23
-4.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
64.65
-33.08
-28.93
-12.97
NPM
-22.02
-10.94
-20.24
-25.86
