Bijoy Hans Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23
(0.00%)
Aug 12, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

0.49

0.39

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.13

23.74

-9.2

-66.95

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.31

-0.25

-0.3

As % of sales

73.18

64.88

63.36

69.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.17

-0.16

-0.18

As % of sales

42.05

34.89

42.04

41.92

Other costs

-0.19

-0.24

-0.22

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.52

48.84

55.99

50.85

Operating profit

-0.25

-0.23

-0.24

-0.27

OPM

-63.75

-48.62

-61.4

-62.41

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.21

0.23

0.23

0.24

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

4.15

1.35

0.23

-4.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

64.65

-33.08

-28.93

-12.97

NPM

-22.02

-10.94

-20.24

-25.86

