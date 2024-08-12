Bijoy Hans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.42
0.02
-0.15
Other operating items
Operating
-0.34
-0.52
-0.12
-0.34
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0.05
Free cash flow
-0.33
-0.52
-0.12
-0.28
Equity raised
2.45
2.56
2.72
2.95
Investing
0
0
-0.07
0.03
Financing
0
0.02
0.08
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.12
2.06
2.6
2.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.