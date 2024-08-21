iifl-logo-icon 1
Bijoy Hans Ltd Board Meeting

23
(0.00%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Bijoy Hans CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. approval of notice of Annual General Meeting and Board Report for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024 2. fixing book closure for 39th Annual general Meeting 3. appointment of Mr. Chandan patni as scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the 39th Annual general Meeting 4. any other matter with the permission of the chair As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. the appointment of an additional director of the company 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Any other matter as may be necessary.
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited quarterly results for the last quarter for the period from 1st January 2024 to 31st March 2024 and audited year end results for the year ended 31st March 2024. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the application for Revocation of Suspension of Securities before the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Comapny for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20233 Nov 2023
BIJOY HANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2023. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)

Bijoy Hans: Related News

No Record Found

