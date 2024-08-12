Bijoy Hans Ltd Management Discussions

Para B of schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stipulates disclosure under specific heads which are given in the following paragraphs and which continue to be followed in the usual course of the Companys business over the years in discussions amongst the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Management Personnel.

(a) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Your Company is mainly engaged in the business of trading in bulk drugs, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and investment. The years ahead will be decisive for the pharmaceutical industry with only cost effective companies surviving. Development of markets with great emphasis on penetration of the rural markets is the need of the hour. Since health care is dependent of the people served, Indias huge population of more than a billion people represents a big opportunity. The middle income group in this vast base is also as large as 300 million.

(b) INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

In the recent past, this industry has remained stagnant with the market demand showing remote possibilities of hiking in the near future. Moreover, the increase in the number of players in this industry has risen a situation of cut throat competition and "survival of the fittest". The industry is facing a tough competition in price from neighboring countries like China who is exporting the basic raw materials required by the pharmaceutical industries at very low price in comparison to domestic prices.

(c) BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND SEGMENT REPORTING

The Company is into single reportable segment only. Since the industry is facing an intense price pressure, the company has been working towards increasing its volumes and reducing costs in order to increase profitability.

(d) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACIES

Internal audit is conducted by the Internal Audit team and the internal auditors who cover all avenues which the Company has explored. The day-to-day operations of the Company are being looked after by the Managing Director. The Company has the following committees to overview the operations;

a) Audit Committee of the Board of Directors b) Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee

The Company has adequate internal control system, procedures, checks designed to provide reasonable assurance on achievement of the objective relating to efficiency and effectiveness of operations, reliability of financial reporting and compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

(e) DISCUSSION ON THE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the financial year the total revenue was Rs. 58.34 lacs (PY Rs. 44.21 lacs). The Profit/(Loss) was Rs (11.72 lacs) {PY Rs. (44.41 lacs)}.

(f) HUMAN RESOURCE

Human Resource is a highly valued asset at Bijoy Hans Limited. The company seeks to attract, retain and nurture technical and managerial talent in its operations to create, sustain and enhance an environment that brings out the best in our people with emphasis on learning, training, development and career progression.

(g) STATEMENT

Certain statements in this report relating to Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may be different from what has been envisaged.