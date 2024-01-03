Biopol Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
7.91
7.91
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
5.63
1.29
Net Worth
13.54
9.2
Minority Interest
Debt
7.68
3.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.22
12.78
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
19.81
12.39
Inventories
11.81
6.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.66
10.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.59
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-8.58
-3.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-0.84
Cash
1.15
0.08
Total Assets
21.23
12.77
