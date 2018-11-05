Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
9.38
9.38
9.38
9.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.18
-9.2
-9.25
-0.22
Net Worth
0.2
0.18
0.13
9.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
-0.05
Total Liabilities
0.2
0.18
0.13
9.37
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.05
0
-0.01
Networking Capital
0.12
0.08
0.07
7.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.17
0.16
7.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.1
-0.07
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
0.22
0.18
0.12
9.38
