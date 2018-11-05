iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.2
(5.26%)
Nov 5, 2018|09:30:49 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Equity Capital

9.38

9.38

9.38

9.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.18

-9.2

-9.25

-0.22

Net Worth

0.2

0.18

0.13

9.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

-0.05

Total Liabilities

0.2

0.18

0.13

9.37

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

2.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.05

0

-0.01

Networking Capital

0.12

0.08

0.07

7.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.01

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.17

0.16

7.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.1

-0.07

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

0.22

0.18

0.12

9.38

